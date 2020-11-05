Over 2000 Jawa Peraks delivered this festive season

Classic Legends on Thursday announced successful deliveries of over 2,000 units of its Perak premium cruiser during this festive season. The company said that it has had a great run this festive season in terms of bike deliveries to its customers across the country. It mentioned that the sales performance was given a boost by the BS 6 iterations of the Jawa and Jawa forty two models which were launched earlier this year.

The Jawa Perak premium cruiser was revealed for the first time in November’18 and then went on sale in November'19. As per the maker, Perak is India's first factory custom motorcycle. Its deliveries started in the month of July 2020 and since then the company has continued to ramp up production and normalise dealership operations across the country. "With the Perak, Classic Legends brought the bobber culture to the fore with a motorcycle made into a bobber right on the assembly line, in India, pioneering the Factory Custom trend," the company announced in a press note sent recently.

Perak features a punchy 334 cc liquid-cooled single cylinder engine and is available for purchase in a dark, matte black silhouette option.

“The fact that we delivered around 2,000 units of Perak in the span starting from Navratri last month is a testimony to the widespread acceptance of the model, which has carved its own niche and has been elevated to a cult status within just a few months of hitting the streets," said Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO, Classic Legends.

Apart from the Jawa Perak, deliveries of Jawa and Jawa forty two have also been steadily on the rise. Both the bikes were updated with newer features in their BS 6 avatars. The Jawa Perak rivals the likes of upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor 350 as well as Honda H'ness CB350.