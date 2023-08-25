China pips Japan as world's largest vehicle-exporting country

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Aug 25, 2023

China has emerged as the world's largest vehicle-exporting country, overtaking Japan

China exported 2.32 million units in the first six months of 2023

Japan exported 2.02 million vehicles in the same time frame

China's dominance in vehicle exports is being fuelled by increasing demand for electric vehicles

Local manufacturers are eyeing foreign shores while foreign giants, including Tesla, have been exporting from here as well

China had taken the second place in the list just last year, overtaking Germany

China is also the world's largest vehicle-manufacturing country and the largest car market
To read this report in detail...
Click Here