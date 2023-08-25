China pips Japan as world's largest vehicle-exporting country

China has emerged as the world's largest vehicle-exporting country, overtaking Japan
China exported 2.32 million units in the first six months of 2023
Japan exported 2.02 million vehicles in the same time frame
China's dominance in vehicle exports is being fuelled by increasing demand for electric vehicles
Local manufacturers are eyeing foreign shores while foreign giants, including Tesla, have been exporting from here as well
China had taken the second place in the list just last year, overtaking Germany
China is also the world's largest vehicle-manufacturing country and the largest car market