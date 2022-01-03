Ola Electric sells only 111 S1, S1 Pro scooters in December, says FADA

Ola Electric has delivered only 111 S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters till December 30. According to the Centre's vahaan portal, Ola Electric delivered its electric scooters in only four states. Ola Electric has not come out with a data on its deliveries yet.

The data shows that Ola Electric mostly delivered its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in Karnataka and its home-base Tamil Nadu. Out of the 111 electric scooters delivered, 60 of them were in Karnataka and 25 in Tamil Nadu. Maharashtra and Rajasthan are the only two other states to register Ola Electric scooters last month with 15 and 11 units respectively.

Ola Electric had claimed it had received around 90,000 bookings for its e-scooters. The EV maker, which launched the e-scooters in August last year, started delivery on December 15.

On Friday last week, Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO and co-founder of Ola Electric, had said that the company had dispatched all units of the first batch of S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters. He said, "Some in transit, most already at delivery centres near you getting through RTO registration process. The registration process took longer than we anticipated as a fully digital process is new for all." Aggarwal had also assured that ‘Will be faster with registration in future’.

Ola Electric had launched its e-scooters S1 and S1 Pro on August 15 last year. While the S1 electric scooter is priced at ₹1 lakh, the S1 Pro variant comes for ₹1.30 lakh (ex showroom, before state subsidies). The S1 e-scooter claims to cover 121 kms on a single charge. The more-expensive S1 Pro brags of going around 180 kms before needing a recharge.

Ola Electric had to wait nearly four months before they could start deliveries of the electric scooters. The delay of almost four months after the much-anticipated models were launched, was attributed to supply issues which have put every auto manufacturer falling short of demands in recent times.