Okinawa Okhi-90 electric scooter, rival to Ola S1 Pro, aims 50,000 units a year

Okinawa launched its latest high-speed electric scooter Okhi-90 on Thursday at a price of ₹ 1.22 lakh (ex-showroom). It will take on rivals like Ola S1 Pro.

Okinawa Autotech, one of India's leading electric two-wheeler manufacturers, is pinning hopes on its latest offering Okhi 90 to reach new sales milestones this year. The company launched the high-speed electric scooter on Thursday at a price of ₹1.22 lakh (ex-showroom after FAME II subsidy). It takes a straight aim at rivals such Ola S1 Pro in the segment. The company aims to sell around 4,000 units every month and targets around 50,000 units every year.

Jeetender Sharma, Founder and Manager Director of Okinawa Autotech, said, “We expect to sell at least 50,000 units of the Okhi-90 scooter by the next fiscal. It means that this scooter should help us in achieving a fourth of our target of 2 lakh units and become the next flagship after the Praise model which is fetching almost 70 per cent of the volume currently."

With hopes riding high on the latest electric scooter, Okinawa expects its annual sales to grow up to two lakh units next year. It expects the Okhi 90 to contribute at least 25 percent of its sales.

To meet demands, Okinawa is going to come up with a new facility to increase its production capacity by next year. The company announced that it is already in process of setting up its second facility, besides the one in Bhiwandi, Rajasthan. The new facility is expected to add 3 lakh units to Okinawa's production capacity by next year.

From price to the range it offers, Okhi 90 seems to have all the answers to what its rivals may throw at it. The Okhi-90 scooter is powered by a removable 72V 50 AH lithium-ion battery, which offers a range of 160 kms on a single charge even at high speed of around 90 kmph. The Okhi 90 also boasts of segment-first 16-inch aluminium alloy wheels and a boot capacity of 40 litres, which is the largest in its segment.

Okinawa Okhi 90's key rivals would be Ola S1 Pro, Simple One, Bajaj Chetak and Ather 450X. While Okhi 90 is less affordable compared to all four rivals, except Ather, it has enough features to take them on. It comes loaded with tech features, including in-built navigation, digital speedometer, Bluetooth connectivity, mobile charging USB-port, geo-fencing, secure parking. The electric scooter will also offer OTA updates.

Okinawa said that the test rides for the Okhi 90 electric scooters will start by this weekend, while the bookings are already open. Okinawa will sell Okhi 90 across more than 450 dealerships it has across the country. The company hopes to add 150 more by next year.

First Published Date: