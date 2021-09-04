New-gen Royal Enfield Classic 350's deliveries start in India

Royal Enfiled has commenced the deliveries of the first batch of the recently launched 2021 Classic 350 motorcycle. The bike went on sale in India on September 1st at a starting price of ₹1.84 lakh (ex-showroom) and extending up to ₹2.15 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Classic 350 is the highest-selling model from Royal Enfield in India.

The demand for this bike is such that every second bike sold by the brand in India is a Classic 350. With the introduction of new updates, the company is expected to record an uptick in demand for the Classic.

The new-gen Classic 350 comes built on the Meteor 350-sourced J-platform. It uses the same engine, frame, suspension and brakes. In addition, it also uses Royal Enfield's new Tripper turn by turn navigation technology which is available as an optional feature on the bike.

At the heart of the Classic 350 sits a 349 cc, single-cylinder, DOHC engine which was previously found on the Meteor 350. The engine has been used without any specific update for the Classic. It continues to deliver the same 20 PS and 28 Nm. The transmission option includes a 5-speed manual unit.

The motorcycle is available in a total of five trims such as Redditch, Halcyon, Signals, Dark and top-spec Chrome. It continues to rival the likes of the Honda H'Ness CB 350, Benelli Imperiale 400 and the Jawa bikes.

Meanwhile, Ceat has announced that it will be supplying its new Zoom Plus and Zoom Plus F range of tyres on the updated Royal Enfield Classic 350 retro classic motorcycle.