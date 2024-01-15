Copyright © HT Media Limited
New Jawa 350 launched in India at 2.14 lakh, gets larger engine & new chassis

By: Mainak Das
Updated on: 15 Jan 2024, 12:20 PM
The all-new Jawa 350 motorcycle commands higher ground clearance and power-packed packed performance.

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles launched the new Jawa 350 motorcycle in India on Monday at 2.15 lakh (ex-showroom), which comes as a heavily revised version of the Jawa Standard and commands an additional premium of close to 12,000. The newly launched retro-themed motorcycle comes based on a revised chassis and is powered by a larger engine.

Powering the new Jawa 350 motorcycle is a larger 334 c single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, which replaces the smaller 294 cc powerplant. The new engine is mated to a six-speed transmission with a slipper and assist clutch. It churns out 22 bhp of peak power and 28.2 Nm of maximum torque.

