2021 Suzuki Hayabusa teased ahead of February 5 reveal

The original superbike 'Suzuki Hayabusa' is getting a new life and the 2021 model has just been teased by the Japanese bike maker in a new clip (below) showing a glimpse of the updated model.

The bike was discontinued in the Indian market last year as soon as the latest Bharat Stage VI (BS 6) norms came into action starting from April 2020. Suzuki India also managed to empty the lot right before the new norms as all the units of the previous model were sold out by March 2020 itself.

Hayabusa was also discontinued from the world platform due to tightening emission regulations, but it is finally making a comeback. Several patent filings in 2020 suggested that Suzuki is working on bringing back its most iconic superbike in a new avatar, and the company has not disappointed.

The teaser has revealed updates on the twin analogue clocks of the instrument console which now gets a small TFT panel between the analogue dials. Despite the update, the instrument console still manages to look quite old-school.

Other updates on the new Busa may also include multiple engine power modes, a quickshifter, and new electronic suspension, as well as a comprehensive electronics suite including an inertial measurement unit (IMU) which will power the cornering ABS and traction control system.

The model will also feature an updated version of the previous 1,340 cc, liquid-cooled, inline four-cylinder engine. The engine was known to churn out 197 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 155 Nm of peak torque at 7,200 rpm. It was known for its dual character which made Busa what it is. The previous model accelerated from 0 to 100 kmph in just 2.74 seconds, and was also capable of hitting a top speed of 299 kmph. It was also the fastest production bike when introduced in 1999.

More details to be revealed when the bike breaks cover on February 5th.