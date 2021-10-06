India-bound Triumph Tiger Sport 660 breaks cover

Triumph Tiger Sport 660 has broken cover globally recently. The latest entrant in the Triumph Tiger adventure bikes family has been introduced as a more affordable and road-oriented model in the Tiger family of bikes. The same is also slated to arrive in the Indian market but an official launch timeline is yet to be revealed.

The new adventure tourer by Triumph benefits from a semi-faired design with a very sharp-looking twin-beam headlamp. This is capped with a tall windscreen to prevent wind buffeting at high speeds. The motorcycle gets a muscular fuel tank, high-raised handlebar, a single step-up seat, and an underbelly exhaust. Its road-biasedness can be judged from the fact that it rolls on 17-inch alloy wheels on either end.

Some of the key feature highlights of the new Tiger Sport 660 includes a full-LED lighting package, a Bluetooth-ready digital instrument cluster, traction control, switchable ABS, and two riding modes (Rain and Road) as standard.

At the heart of the new Tiger Sport 660 sits a 660cc, inline three-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that has been rated to develop 80bhp of maximum power at 10,250rpm and 64Nm of peak torque at 6,250rpm. The engine comes linked to a six-speed gearbox.

The international-spec model has been revealed in three colours – Lucerne Blue & Sapphire Black, Graphite & Sapphire Black, and Korosi Red & Graphite. All three colour choices are expected to be introduced in India too. Some of the key rivals to the new Tiger Sport 660 include the Kawasaki Versys 650 and the Suzuki V-Storm 650 XT.

The Tiger has been offered with a class-leading 10,000 miles (16,000 km) or 12 months service interval. In addition to that, the company is also offering a two-year unlimited mileage warranty, with the option to extend for one or two years.