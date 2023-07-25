India-bound 2024 Triumph Speed Twin 900 & Speed Twin 1200 unveiled globally

Triumph has unveiled the 2024 Speed Twin 900 and Speed Twin 1200 in the global market. The motorcycles are expected to come to India later this year or early next year. The Speed Twin 900 and Speed Twin 1200 get new colourways but there are no changes to the mechanical parts or the design.

The Speed Twin 900 is now available in two new colour options. They are Carnival Red with Phantom Black and Competition Green & Phantom Black. Apart from these two colour schemes, the motorcycle will also be sold in a Jet Black paint scheme.

Then there is the Speed Twin 1200 which will also now be offered in two new colour options. There is Carnival Red with Storm Grey and Matt Ironstone with Matt Storm Grey The Jet Black colour scheme has been carried forward as it is.

There are no changes to the engines of both motorcycles. The Speed Twin 900 comes with a 900 cc parallel-twin engine that produces 64.1 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 80 Nm of peak torque at 3,800 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit and the engine uses a 270-degree crankshaft.

Then there is the Speed Twin 1200. It uses a 1200 cc, parallel-twin engine that is liquid-cooled and has a 270-degree crankshaft. It puts out 98.6 bhp at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 112 Nm at 4,250 rpm. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch.

Triumph Speed Twin 900 in Competition Green colour.

Triumph recently launched the Speed 400 in the Indian market. They also revealed the Scrambler 400 X which will launch in October 2023. Both motorcycles have received a phenomenal response in the Indian market. The motorcycles share the underpinnings but the Scrambler 400 gets a larger front disc and wheel, different side panels and sub-frame, more suspension travel and a different exhaust.

