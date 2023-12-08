Copyright © HT Media Limited
India Bike Week 2023: Kawasaki launches new W175 Street in India at 1.35 lakh

Kawasaki launched the new W175 Street motorcycle in India on Friday at an introductory pricing of 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom). Launched at the India Bike Week 2023, the motorcycle comes incorporating a retro-classic style that grabs attention at the very first glance. Also, this comes with a compact 177 cc engine that puts it among one of the most affordable Kawasaki motorcycles in India.

By: Mainak Das
Updated on: 08 Dec 2023, 16:25 PM
Kawasaki has launched W175 Street in India and deliveries of the motorcycle will begin from this month only.

The Japanese two-wheeler giant launched the Kawasaki W175 Street at the Inia Bike Week 2023 and announced that deliveries of this model will commence from December 2023 only.

First Published Date: 08 Dec 2023, 16:25 PM IST
