Honda X-Blade BS 6 gets more expensive. Here's the new price

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has recently increased pricing of the X-Blade BS 6 by ₹576. After the recent price hike, the bike now starts at ₹106,687 for the single disc variant, while the dual disc variant now costs ₹110,968. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

The bike was recently launched in July and this is the first price hike since its introduction in India. It is available in four colour options - Pearl Spartan Red, Pearl Igneous Black, Matte Axis Grey Metallic and Matte Marvel Blue Metallic.

On the outside, the bike features a very contemporary styling with a robo-faced LED headlamp, aggressive looking sculpted fuel-tank, wheel stripes, sporty under cowl & front fork cover, sharp side covers, razor-edged LED tail lamp, dual outlet muffler, and more. Moreover, it has also received new graphics which make it even more appealing in the latest form. It has also gained an engine stop switch and unlike previous model it gets a disc brake at rear wheel.

Coming over to the mechanical bits, the X-Blade BS 6 features a 160 cc single-cylinder engine which is an air-cooled unit. This engine is known to deliver 13.67 bhp at 8,000 rpm which is backed-up by 14.7 Nm at 5,500 rpm. It comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. In order to achieve the cleaner emission norms, the engine has received programmed fuel injection with eight sensors. Moreover, some other additions include a counter-balancer and Honda's Eco Technology (HET).

Some of the key rivals to the new X-Blade BS 6 include Hero Xtreme 160R, TVS Apache RTR 1604V, Bajaj Pulsar NS160, and also the Suzuki Gixxer 155 range.