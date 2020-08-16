Honda hikes prices of 2020 Activa 6G, Activa 125 scooters in India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has rejigged pricing of its BS 6-compliant Activa 6G and Activa 125 scooters.

The Honda Activa 6G BS 6 was introduced in the country in January and also received a price hike later in April, on the other hand, the Activa 125 BS 6 was launched in late-2019 and was the first BS 6 two-wheeler from HMSI. Along with the Activa 6G, the Activa 125 was also made costlier in April.

The Activa 6G BS 6 now starts at a price tag of ₹65,419*, which is an increment of ₹955 against its previous entry-level price of ₹64,464*. The Activa 125 BS 6 is available at a starting price of ₹68,997*, as against ₹68,042*, this is also ₹955 higher against the older pricing.

The Activa 6G BS 6 sources power from a 109.51 cc air-cooled engine that features Honda’s patent PGM-Fi (Programmed Fuel-injection), eSP (Enhanced Smart Power), and HET (Honda Eco Technology). This engine is known to deliver 7.79 PS of power and 8.79 Nm of torque.

Some of the key highlights of the new Activa 6G include a full-LED headlight, external fuel filling cap, engine start/stop switch, and a bigger 12-inch wheel with new telescopic suspension.

The higher-spec Activa 125 BS 6 comes with a 124 cc single-cylinder engine and gets the same features such as Honda Eco Technology (HET) and Honda Enhanced Smart Power (eSP). Moreover, it also gets a new ACG silent start system. The overall output of the scooter stands at 8.29 PS of power and 10.3 Nm of torque.

*ex-showroom, Delhi