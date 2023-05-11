Why did Honda drop 6G suffix from Activa moniker?

Published May 11, 2023

Honda introduced the ‘G’ suffix on Activa 110 in 2015 with the Activa 3G

It was supposed to denote the generational change on the 110 cc scooter

It was seen on the following 4G, 5G and current 6G models

However, now the company seems to be looking to simplify the Activa nameplate

The company is also aiming to create a new positioning for the Activa brand

This could be another reason for the rebranding exercise

The 6G emblems will be removed from the side panels of the scooter

The model was recently updated with H-Smart tech

It got features such as smart find, remote lock/unlock, engine start/stop switch
