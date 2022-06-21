Hero XPulse 200 4V launched in Turkey along with Dash 110, 125 scooters

Hero MotoCorp has announced the launch of several new products in the market in Turkey. The Splendor-maker has launched three new products – the Xpulse 200 4V motorcycle and Dash 110 & Dash 125 scooters in Turkey. All these products are Euro-5 compliant variants of its globally popular products that also retail in India. The company has had a partnership with The Soysal Group in Turkey since 2014. Hero has announced the introduction of the latest product with its business group in the country.

The Xpulse 200 already retails in Turkey and is a highly popular motorcycle, as per the bike maker. "The new Euro-5 range of products demonstrates the company’s continued commitment to providing modern design, latest technology, and distinct features to its valued customers in the market.," the company says.

“As a global personal mobility leader, Hero MotoCorp remains committed to empowering people by providing accessible mobility solutions. We are very excited to launch these three popular products here in Turkiye. We are confident that customers will appreciate the value proposition and latest technology being offered by Hero MotoCorp. Turkiye is a key market for us and we will continue to bring our latest range of globally popular products here to garner a larger share of the market," Sanjay Bhan, Head Global Business, Hero MotoCorp.

Hero XPulse 200 4V sources power from a 200cc Euro 5 4-valve-oil-cooled engine. This powertrain is responsible for churning out a maximum power of 18.4 bhp at 8500rpm, and a peak torque of 17.35 Nm at 6500 rpm. The transmission comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. It comes equipped with a 7-fin oil cooler for enhances heat management.

