2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Pro variant dazzles in new avatar

Hero MotoCorp has finally launched the upgraded Xtreme 160R 4V in the market
It is offered in three variants: Standard, Connected and Pro
The Pro variant is priced at ₹136,500 (ex-showroom)
It features single channel ABS with front and rear disc
It gets USD Forks and split seat while the biggest upgrade is the engine
The 2023 model gets a four-valve head instead of the previous two-valve one
It comes in Neon Shooting Star and Matt Slate Black colours
The bike also gets a revised, sharper LED headlamp with an LED daytime running light
The Pro variant weighs 145 kg and gets powerful petal disc brakes