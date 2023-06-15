2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Pro variant dazzles in new avatar

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 15, 2023

 Hero MotoCorp has finally launched the upgraded Xtreme 160R 4V in the market

It is offered in three variants: Standard, Connected and Pro

 The Pro variant is priced at 136,500 (ex-showroom)

It features single channel ABS with front and rear disc

 Check product page

It gets USD Forks and split seat while the biggest upgrade is the engine

The 2023 model gets a four-valve head instead of the previous two-valve one

 It comes in Neon Shooting Star and Matt Slate Black colours

The bike also gets a revised, sharper LED headlamp with an LED daytime running light

The Pro variant weighs 145 kg and gets powerful petal disc brakes
For detailed report...
Click Here