Excessive vibration in your Gixxer 250 and SF 250? Suzuki orders recall in India

Suzuki Motorcycle India has announced a voluntary recall for its popular Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 bikes for engine vibration issues. A total of 199 units have been affected by the latest recall.

It has been ordered due to excessive engine vibration caused improper positioning of the balancer drive gear. The issue pertains on both the 250 cc Suzuki bikes which were manufactured between August 12, 2019, and March 21, 2021.

(Also Read: 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa's bookings closed temporarily. Here's why)

As per the information available on the Society of India Automobile Manufacturers Association or SIAM India's Voluntary Recall Information page the issue was caused due to fault in the markings of matching positions for the balancer drive gear. This resulted in excessive vibration due to the mismatched positions of the balancer drive gear.

The company announced that it will inspect the motorcycles and will carry out the replacement of the part free of charge.

Both the bikes feature the same 249 cc, single overhead cam, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that is responsible for pumping out 26 bhp at 9,300 rpm. This power is backed up by a peak torque of 22.2 Nm at 7,300 rpm. The transmission option includes a six-speed gearbox.

(Also Read: Aprilia SXR 125 vs Suzuki Burgman Street: Price, specification & features)

The Suzuki Gixxer 250 range rivals the likes of the Bajaj Dominar 250 and the Yamaha FZ 25.