CFMoto 650NK SP edition revealed: All you need to know

CFMoto has revealed the new 'SP' edition of its middleweight naked streetfighter - 650NK for the Australian market. The new SP edition is a more premium version of the 650NK.

Not just a more premium set of equipment, the 650NK SP edition also gets a revised exterior profile. It sports a slew of additional components as well as refreshed styling on the outside which makes it look more intimidating than its regular version. While it retains the overall basic silhouette, there are some major changes to the basic designing which are concentrated at the front.

The headlamp assembly, as well as fuel tank extensions, have been given a new design. In addition to that, there is also a new five-inch full-colour TFT instrument cluster. Also, it gets backlit buttons on the switchgear which makes it look more premium.

The features and equipment update on the bike comprise a more premium set of suspension setup which includes KYB suspension. Moreover, there is also a new slipper clutch, a tweaked six-speed gearbox for smoother gear changes and new rims. The tyre set has also been upgraded to grippier Pirelli Angel ST units which have been wrapped around the 17-inch alloy wheels.

In terms of mechanicals, the engine remains the same 649cc, parallel-twin cylinder engine that has been rated to deliver 60.3bhp of maximum power and 56 Nm of peak torque.

For the record, the 650NK was on sale in the Indian market last year but was pulled down as soon as stricter emission norms came into play. Currently, only the 300NK BS 6 sells in India which was launched earlier this month. CFMoto 300NK starts at a price of ₹2.29 lakh (ex-showroom) in the country.

As far as the bigger 650NK goes, expect it to be re-introduced in the country later this year. It rivals the likes of the Kawasaki Z650 and the Benelli TNT 600i.