BSA Gold Star gets new colourway in the UK, unveiled at Motorcycle Live 2023

Iconic British bike brand BSA Motorcycles, owned by Classic Legends, a subsidiary of the Mahindra Group , has unveiled a new colourway for the Gold Star motorcycle in the UK. The BSA Gold Star is now available in the Shadow Black colour scheme and was unveiled at Motorcycle Live 2023. The new colour scheme brings a simple aesthetic to the retro motorcycle, bringing a stealth package over other colours available.

The new BSA Gold Star Shadow Black colour scheme features a gloss black paint on the fuel tank and side panels, complemented by a shadow stripe in the middle painted in dark grey. The new Shadow Black shade does away with most of the chrome on the motorcycle around the fuel tank, exhaust, wheels, and more. The new colour scheme is available in addition to the existing options on the motorcycle. The Gold Star is offered in Insignia Red, Midnight Black, Dawn Silver, Highland Green, and Silver Sheen - Legacy Edition.

The BSA Gold Star Shadow Black continues to draw power from the big single-cylinder 652 cc liquid-cooled motor tuned for 44.3 bhp and 55 Nm

There are no changes to the mechanicals on the Gold Star Shadow Black with power coming from the big single-cylinder engine. The 652 cc liquid-cooled motor develops 44.3 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 55 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The bike uses 41 mm telescopic forks at the front and 5-step preload-adjustable twin shock absorbers at the rear. Braking performance comes from a 320 mm floating front disc and a 255 mm rear disc with Brembo calipers at either end. The kerb weight stands at 213 kg.

BSA made a comeback with the Gold Star in 2021, interestingly at Motorcycle Live, held at NEC, just a few kilometres away from its historical home in Small Health, Birmingham. The Gold Star was the first offering from the newly revived company and barring the Gold Star Scrambler concept showcased at Motorcycle Live last year, the bike has not received significant upgrades from the manufacturer.

There’s no word on when the BSA brand will make its India launch, which has to do with Classic Legends not owning the rights to the BSA name in India. That said, the company is looking to expand the availability of the BSA brand in Europe and tied up with Peugeot Motorcycles, also part of the Mahindra Group, in 2022, for the sales and distribution of the brand’s offerings. BSA is also working on developing electric motorcycles and was also awarded a 4.6 million Pound (approx. ₹477 crore) grant from the UK government for the same.

