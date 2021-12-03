In pics: Bygone BSA Gold Star is back in new avatar 6 Photos . Updated: 03 Dec 2021, 04:14 PM IST HT Auto Desk 1/6The British motorcycle manufacturer BSA Motorcycles introduced BSA Gold Star which is a 650 cc retro motorcycle. It is all set to challenge Royal Enfield 650 twins, Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650. (Facebook/BSA Motocycles) 2/6The original BSA Gold Star was sold between 1938 and 1963 and it came with multiple range of engines that is between 350 cc and 500 cc. However, the new BSA Gold Star offers a 650 cc single-cylinder DOHC engine that is apt for the modern times. (Facebook/BSA Motorcycles) 3/6The brand stated that the motorcycle will be designed, developed and manufactured in the UK. More details about the motorcycle will be revealed on on December 4. (Facebook/BSA Motorcycles) 4/6The new motorcycle will sport a round-shaped retro-themed headlamp with chrome embellishment. The fuel tank will come in red and off-white paint options with chrome garnishing at the side profile flaunting the BSA badge. Front and rear mudguards also have the same paint schemes. (Facebook/BSA Motorcycles) 5/6The mainframe is all-black and the fuel tank will come with contrasting colour options. The motorcycle will come with a long retro-themed seat instead of split ones. Shiny chrome garnished exhausts, conventional taillight and multispoke wheels wrapped with meaty tyres add a further retro feel to the motorcycle. For braking duty, it gets front disc brakes and rear drum unit. It will also have a twin-pod analogue instrument cluster. (Facebook/ BSA Motorcycle) 6/6The plan to bring in BSA Gold Star was previously disrupted due to the pandemic. More details about the new bike is awaited. (Facebook/BSA Motorcycles)