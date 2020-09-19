BMW R 18 vs Triumph Rocket 3 GT: Specifications, prices compared

BMW R 18 vs Triumph Rocket 3 GT: Specifications, prices compared2 min read . 08:59 PM IST
- Both the BMW R 18, Triumph Rocket 3 GT cruisers sit in the same segment and are also closely matched in terms of pricing.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
BMW Motorrad announced the launch of R 18 cruiser in the Indian market on Saturday soon after the Triumph's Rocket 3 GT bike went on sale earlier this month.
Both the cruisers sit in the same segment and are closely matched in terms of pricing. While the R 18 demands a premium of ₹18.90 lakh, the Rocket 3 GT sits slightly lower at ₹18.40 lakh. There is also a base Rocket 3 'R' variant present which costs ₹40,000 lower than the new 'GT' variant at ₹18 lakh. The BMW R 18 is also available in two variants - the base R 18 and the R 18 (First Edition) which is costlier at ₹21.90 lakh.
(Also Read: No more lubricants: BMW develops maintenance free chain for motorcycles)
The Triumph Rocket 3 GT is a touring focused version of the standard Rocket 3 R bike. It gets a slew of additional features over the base model which are aimed at making it a comfortable and touring friendly motorcycle. And the R 18 is no less, its aesthetics have been designed to provide the rider a very natural, leaned back, typical cruiser styled riding position which is highly preferred in such range of bikes.
The key highlight on the R 18 is its newly developed air/oil cooled two-cylinder boxer engine. BMW claims that this engine is most powerful boxer engine in the company's series production. It is a huge 1,802 cc engine featuring a 107.1 mm bore along with a 100 mm stroke. It churns out 91 hp of power along with 158 Nm of torque. The transmission option is a constant mesh 6-speed unit and a single-disc dry clutch transmits the torque to the transmission.
Coming over to the Rocket 3 GT, it gets an even bigger 2,500 cc, inline three-cylinder, liquid-cooled powertrain with a 6-speed transmission. Not just in size, but this unit is even significantly more powerful than the R 18's, as it delivers 167 PS of power and 221 Nm of torque.
(Also Read: Triumph Trident design prototype breaks cover, will rival Kawasaki Z650, CB650R)
Some of the key feature highlights of the Rocket 3 GT include Bluetooth-enabled full-colour TFT dash with GoPro controls, four ride modes, cornering ABS, Hill-Hold Control and Traction Control System. On the other hand, the R 18 gets three standard riding modes, Automatic Stability Control, Hill Start Control, Dynamic Engine Brake Control, and Keyless Ride system.
(All prices are ex-showroom)