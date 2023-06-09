BMW India has launched the M2 Coupe in India and the little two-door offering promises ballistic fun in a compact size
Based on the 2 Series, the BMW M2 arrives in India as a CBU and gets the option of a manual transmission, making it quite the buy for enthusiasts
Power comes from the 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo petrol engine tuned for 460 bhp and 550 Nm, paired with an 8-speed automatic or 6-speed manual transmission
0-100 kmph comes up in 4.1 seconds (4.3 seconds on the manual) with a top speed of 250 kmph. The optional M Driver’s Package further unlocks a top speed of 285 kmph
The M2 also comes with an active M differential, launch control, adaptive M suspension, M Servotronic, and an M Drive mode for customised settings
The cabin gets a curved display with dual screens, M Sport seats, seat belts, and an easy entry function for the second row
On the safety front, the M2 gets 6 airbags, Dynamic Stability Control with ABS, M Dynamic Mode, Active M Differential and more
Visually, the BMW M2 gets a frameless kidney grille, adaptive LED headlamps with optional M shadow line tint, flared wheel arches and 19 or 20-inch alloy wheels
The BMW M2 is priced at ₹98 lakh (ex-showroom) for the automatic variant, while the manual version is about a lakh more expensive. It does not have a direct rival