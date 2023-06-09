BMW's pocket rocket M2 is now on sale in India. What makes it special?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 09, 2023

BMW India has launched the M2 Coupe in India and the little two-door offering promises ballistic fun in a compact size

Based on the 2 Series, the BMW M2 arrives in India as a CBU and gets the option of a manual transmission, making it quite the buy for enthusiasts

Power comes from the 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo petrol engine tuned for 460 bhp and 550 Nm, paired with an 8-speed automatic or 6-speed manual transmission

0-100 kmph comes up in 4.1 seconds (4.3 seconds on the manual) with a top speed of 250 kmph. The optional M Driver’s Package further unlocks a top speed of 285 kmph

 Check product page

The M2 also comes with an active M differential, launch control, adaptive M suspension, M Servotronic, and an M Drive mode for customised settings

The cabin gets a curved display with dual screens, M Sport seats, seat belts, and an easy entry function for the second row

On the safety front, the M2 gets 6 airbags, Dynamic Stability Control with ABS, M Dynamic Mode, Active M Differential and more

Visually, the BMW M2 gets a frameless kidney grille, adaptive LED headlamps with optional M shadow line tint, flared wheel arches and 19 or 20-inch alloy wheels

The BMW M2 is priced at 98 lakh (ex-showroom) for the automatic variant, while the manual version is about a lakh more expensive. It does not have a direct rival
Want to know more about the BMW M2?
Click Here