BMW Motorrad India has recently teased the arrival of its C 400 GT maxi-scooter for the country. Now unofficial bookings for the upcoming premium scooter has begun across select company dealerships. The token amount for the reservation of the scooter has been kept at ₹1 lakh, but there is no indication of the final launch price. The price announcement of the new scooter is slated to take place very soon.

The 2021 BMW C 400 GT maxi-scooter is already on sale in several international markets. It comes kitted with a 350 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that is known to produce 33.5 bhp of maximum power at 7,500 rpm and 35 Nm of peak torque at 5,750 rpm. The transmission option includes a CVT gearbox. The company has equipped the new model with revamped clutch springs for a smoother response from the transmission. The scooter is rated to do a top speed of 139 kmph.

Apart from new clutch springs, the scooter also received a new 'e-gas' system, which is a form of an updated throttle-by-wire system. Moreover, the scooter was also given updated engine management and a new exhaust system. In order to attain the latest Euro 5/BS 6-compliance, the scooter was also given a new catalytic converter, a new oxygen sensor and a modified cylinder head.

To maximise safety, BMW has also added a revised Automatic Stability Control (ASC) for more grip and stability at the rear wheel on low-traction surfaces.

The new 2021 BMW C 400 GT is expected to retail in the range of ₹5 lakh to ₹6 lakh (ex-showroom) when launched. Currently, there is no direct competition to the scooter in the Indian market.