Benelli TRK 251 pre-bookings to open tomorrow, launch later

Benelli India is gearing up for the launch of a new motorcycle in the Indian market. The next launch from the Chinese-owned Italian premium motorcycle brand will be TRK 251. Pre-bookings for the new bike will commence tomorrow.

Similar Bikes

The company has rolled out the new announcement via its social media handles.

(Also Read: Benelli India to add three new motorcycles to its portfolio by year-end)

Benelli has also released a teaser video of the upcoming quarter-liter adventure tourer motorcycle ahead of its Indian launch. When launched, this bike will come out to be a rival to the likes of the Royal Enfield Himalayan, and KTM 250 Adventure.

In terms of exterior design and looks, the new adventure offering from Benelli will use a familiar exterior design as the bigger adventure bikes from the company. Some of the key exterior design highlights of the model will include a twin-pod headlight along with a semi-faired design, a digital instrument cluster, a tall windscreen, and a step-up seat.

The new Benelli TRK 251 will feature upside-down front forks and a rear mono-shock as part of its suspension kit, while braking will be done by single, petal-type discs on both wheels.

(Also Read: 2022 Benelli TRK 800 teased ahead of global unveil at EICMA)

At the heart of the motorcycle will sit a 249cc, single-cylinder engine developing 25.8bhp of maximum power and 21.2Nm of peak torque. While transmission will be a six-speed unit.

Meanwhile, Benelli has also planned an array of new products for the Indian market in 2022. More details are likely to roll out soon.

Price Expectation:

The new TRK 251 is likely to be introduced in India at around ₹2.2 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).