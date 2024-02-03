Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Flex & Dominar E27.5 showcased at Bharat Mobility Expo 2024

Bajaj Auto is one of the two-wheeler brands that participated in the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024. The two-wheeler manufacturer showcased several products but the highlight was probably the Pulsar NS160 Flex and Dominar E27.5 which is a modified flex-fuel version of the standard Pulsar NS160 and Dominar 400 that are currently on sale in the Indian market. As of now, there is no timeline revealed by Bajaj about the launch of these two motorcycles.

The engines and other mechanical bits of both these motorcycles are modified so that they can run on ethanol-blended petrol. Bajaj Auto has not revealed how much ethanol-blended petrol can the Pulsar NS160 Flex can run on. But we do know that the Dominar 400 has been modified to run on a 27.5 per cent ethanol-petrol blend. The motorcycle is already running on roads of over 35 countries including Brazil.

The flex-fuel versions of the motorcycles do not get any cosmetic changes. So, they look identical to the motorcycles that are currently on sale in the Indian market. In India, the Pulsar NS160 costs ₹1.37 lakh whereas the Dominar 400 is priced at ₹2.30 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Apart from this, Bajaj Auto's stall also had Chetak which is the brand's electric scooter. Bajaj also showcased Qute CNG and their electric three-wheelers. Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director at Bajaj Auto Ltd., said, “We are excited about participating in this seminal Bharat Mobility Expo. It is a great opportunity to showcase some of our innovative mobility solutions to not just the customer, but also to all stakeholders like policy makers, vendors, and collaborators. Our technology and manufacturing capabilities are being leveraged to delight customers in India as well as in over 90 countries where we operate. The displayed range has been carefully selected to demonstrate our commitment to not just conventional fuel based options but also to newer and cleaner alternative fuels in step with the goals of society.

