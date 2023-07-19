Hero Xtreme 200S 4V launched: 5 things to know

After launching the Xtreme 160R 4V in the Indian market, Hero MotoCorp has launched the 4-valve version of the Xtreme 200S . The motorcycle gets new paint schemes as well as mechanical upgrades. With the launch of the Xtreme 200S, Hero MotoCorp has updated its entire 200 cc lineup to have a 4-valve engine. Here are five things that one should know about the Xtreme 200S 4V:

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V: Engine updates

As the name suggests, the Xtreme 200S 4V now gets a 4-valve head for the engine. It produces 18.8 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 17.35 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. Compared to its predecessor, the motor now puts out 6 per cent more power and 5 per cent more torque. The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit that has been optimised for better tractive effort and acceleration, as well as better strength and durability. Apart from this, the motor can now run on E20 fuel as well.

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V: New colour schemes

The Xtreme 200S 4V is offered in new dual-tone colour schemes. There is Moon Yellow, Panther Black Metallic and a Stealth Edition. Apart from this, there are no cosmetic changes

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V: Features

In terms of features, the Xtreme 200S 4V comes with Gear Indicator, Eco-Mode indicator, Service Reminder and Trip meter which provides regular updates on vehicle efficiency. In addition to this, it also offers smartphone connectivity and Turn-by-Turn navigation.

Also Read : Hero Karizma XMR 210 design patent leaked, launch around festive season

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V: Hardware

Braking duties on the Xtreme 200S 4V are done by petal discs in the front as well as at the rear. There is single-channel ABS on offer as standard. Suspension duties are performed by telescopic forks in the front and a gas-charged monoshock at the rear that is 7-step adjustable.

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V: Price and rivals

The Xtreme 200S is priced at Rs. 1.41 lakh ex-showroom which is ₹6,000 more expensive than the 2V version of the motorcycle. Hero Xtreme 200S 4V will be competing against Bajaj Pulsar 220F, Bajaj Pulsar F250, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and Suzuki Gixxer SF 250.

First Published Date: