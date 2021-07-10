Bajaj hikes price of its Pulsar 180 Dagger Edge edition

Bajaj Auto has revised the prices of the Pulsar, Avenger, and Dominar bikes and among these the price of the Pulsar 180 Dagger Edge edition has also increased. Previously the cost of the motorcycle stood at ₹1,09,907 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and now it will be available for ₹1,13,363 (ex-showroom, Delhi). This marks a price hike of ₹3,456.

The Pulsar 180 Dagger Edge Edition by Bajaj benefits from a halogen headlight with twin DRLs, a muscular fuel tank, a semi-digital instrument cluster and spilt style seats. The bike is also available in four colour variants. Those are Volcanic Red, Pearl White, Sapphire Blue, and Sparkle Black.

In terms of mechanicals, the motorcycle by Bajaj comes with a 178.6cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that is capable to generate a power of 16.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 14.52 Nm of peak torque at 6500rpm. The engine is linked to a five-speed gearbox and it is also BS6-compliant.

Bajaj recently launched the 'Dagger Edge' edition of its Pulsar range of motorcycles and apart from the subtle changes in the exterior, no significant updates have been made in this edition of bikes. It should be noted that the Pulsar lineup includes models such as the Pulsar 150, Pulsar 180, and the Pulsar 220F. The Pulsar 220F also comes in four colours. The bike comes with a 220 cc unit that churns out a power of 20.1bhp at 8500rpm and 18.55Nm of peak torque at 7000rpm.

In the Indian market, the Pulsar 180 rivals the likes of Honda Hornet 2.0, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and the Hero Xtreme 160 R.