Bajaj Pulsar P150: Quick review

The Pulsar P150 is the successor to the Pulsar 150. It shares its underpinnings with the Pulsar N160 and N250
It gets an all-new engine that makes the P150, the smoothest Pulsar in the line-up
The Pulsar P150 gets an LED projector headlamp with DRL and a LED tail lamp
The instrument cluster is derived from the larger new-gen Pulsars
The suspension is well tuned for our Indian roads. Because of the slightly firmer rear suspension, the motorcycle stays composed in the corners
The front brake feels nice and progressive whereas the rear disc has a strong initial bite.
Bajaj says that Pulsar P150 can hit a top speed of 108 kmph. Moreover, the manufacturer claims that the P150 can accelerate from 0 to 60 kmph in 5.2 seconds.
The ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency of the Bajaj Pulsar P150 is 49 kmpl.
The Pulsar P150 is definitely an improvement over the outgoing Pulsar 150. It is currently the most affordable new-generation Pulsar that one can buy.