Bajaj Dominar range gets a price hike in India

Bajaj Auto has hiked prices across its motorcycle range in the country. 
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 12 Feb 2022, 09:47 AM
Bajaj Dominar 400 is a popular sport touring motorcycle in India.

Apart from the new Pulsar 250 range, Bajaj Auto's Dominar 250 and Dominar 400 motorcycles have also become costlier in the Indian market. While Dominar 250 has become dearer by almost 5,000, the bigger Dominar 400 has now become expensive by 4,500. Following the latest price hike, the Dominar 250 costs 1.64 lakh (ex-showroom), while the bigger Dominar 400 now starts from 2.17 lakh (ex-showroom). 

(Also Read: Bajaj Twinner nameplate trademarked: Will it be a twin-cylinder Pulsar?)

With the latest price hike, the Dominar 400 has become even more expensive than the previously launched officially accessorised Dominar 400 which was rolled out at 2,16,648 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Needless to say, this version will now cost even more. It is available with factory-fitted touring accessories such as tall visor, handguard, engine bash plate, leg guard, carrier and back stopper, among others.

Dominar 400 comes with a liquid-cooled 373.3cc DOHC FI engine that is known to deliver 40 PS of maximum power and 35 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed transmission. The suspension kit on the model includes a 43 mm up-side down (USD) fork that has been tuned for comfort and handling. The sports tourer has been made available in two colour options -Aurora Green and Charcoal Black.

(Also Read: Upcoming Bajaj-Triumph Scrambler spotted for the first time)

Meanwhile, Bajaj Auto now plans to ramp up its EV production. The company has already announced that it will invest 300 crore for a brand new electric vehicle plant near Pune. It is also the home of Bajaj's original Chetak scooter factory. The new facility will have a production capacity of 500,000 EVs per annum.

 

First Published Date: 12 Feb 2022, 09:47 AM IST
TAGS: Bajaj Bajaj Auto Bajaj Dominar Dominar 250 Dominar 400
