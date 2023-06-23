KTM 390 Duke vs Bajaj Dominar 400: Which one should you buy?

Both motorcycles use the same engine but Bajaj has reworked the engine heavily
KTM 390 Duke produces 42.90 bhp and 37 Nm
The engine on the Dominar 400 produces 39.45 bhp and peak torque output of 35 Nm.
The power is reserved in the top-end and it is meant to deliver high performance.
The Dominar's engine is relaxed and delivers torque earlier which means it feels more relaxed.
KTM 390 Duke is designed as a sporty streetfighter
On the other hand, the Dominar 400 is a power cruiser.
KTM 390 Duke is priced at ₹2.97 lakh ex-showroom
The Dominar 400 costs ₹2.30 lakh ex-showroom