Aprilia Tuareg 660 ADV teased, likely to break cover later this year

Aprilia is working on a middleweight adventure touring motorcycle - Tuareg 660. The motorcycle maker from Noale has now rolled out a teaser image making the word official. The Tuareg 660 is likely to make its world debut sometime later this year.

Aprilia has already revealed its new 660cc offerings- the RS 660 and Tuono 660, both of which are slated to arrive in the Indian market by 2022, or earlier. Now, the same engine platform will be used for the upcoming ADV - Tuareg 660.

The bike derives its nameplate from the original Tuareg that was on sale from 1985 to 1994. The upcoming ADV has also been spotted amidst road tests, hinting at its rally-inspired exterior designing. The past spy images suggest that the Tuareg 660 will come out to be an off-road, rally-focused machine to rival the likes of Yamaha Tenere 700, Kawasaki Versys 650, and KTM 890 Adventure.

There are no official details on the bike as of now, details available hint that the motorcycle will roll on a combination of 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels. For the record, the same wheel combination is being used by most of its arch rivals.

It will also use the same powertrain as its other 660 cc counterparts, but the engine could use a different tuning to match its adventure character.

The Tuareg 660 is going to arrive as a 2022 model and is likely to break cover by end-2021. It may also be headed to the Indian market after its international debut. More details will be revealed soon in the future.