Vehicles become villains as Delhi air turns toxic again 

The air quality index or AQI in and around Delhi has once again turned extremely toxic. And once again, vehicles are sharing a large chunk of the blame
AQI in many parts of Delhi has crossed the 500 mark which is deemed as 'Severe'
Experts believe that while vehicular emissions are not the only factor, it is a key reason
According to Decision Support System (DSS), vehicles in Delhi contribute contributed to around 13% of pollution early November
Stubble burning in adjoining states is also a big factor, as per DSS
Delhi government has resumed a campaign to urge vehicle owners to turn off engines at traffic signals. But many question its effectiveness
Entry of old vehicles running on BS 3 and 4 technology has been banned at Delhi borders
There is speculation that the Odd-Even road traffic management may also be considered if pollution worsens further