Aprilia RS457 production starts ahead of deliveries

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 04 Jan 2024, 10:03 AM
Bookings for Aprilia RS457 are already open and now the production of the motorcycle has started at the manufacturing plant. The deliveries will start
Aprilia RS457 lined-up at Piaggio's Baramati plant. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/apriliaridersclubbengaluru)

Aprilia launched their much-awaited RS457 at India Bike Week 2023. The motorcycle has been developed and designed in Italy but it is being manufactured at Piaggio's Baramati plant in India. Now, Piaggio India has started production of the Aprilia RS457 at their manufacturing plant. The deliveries of the motorcycle will begin in March 2024.

