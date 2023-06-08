2024 Kawasaki Eliminator arrives in the US with bigger engine

Kawasaki revived the Eliminator nameplate in Japan earlier this year with an all-new 400 cc cruiser and the motorcycle has now been launched in the US, albeit with a larger capacity motor. Unlike the Japanese-spec version , the Kawasaki Eliminator for the US is powered by a 451 cc parallel-twin engine, along with a host of other upgrades and new colour options.

The 2024 Kawasaki Eliminator for the US is powered by the 451 cc parallel twin-engine that has been derived from the same 399 cc twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor seen on the Ninja 400. While this motor stays stock on the Japanese-spec Eliminator, the engine has received a longer 6.8 mm stroke on the US-spec version. This helps the engine produce more torque at the low end of the rev range, which should give the cruiser that much likeable grunt. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox along with a slip and assist clutch.

The Kawasaki Eliminator 451 carries over other mechanicals including the steel trellis frame, telescopic forks and rear dual shock absorbers

The US-spec Eliminator 451 uses the same lightweight trellis frame that was specifically designed for the cruiser. The bike uses 41 mm telescopic front forks and twin shocks at the rear while running an 18-inch front and 16-inch rear wheel setup. Braking performance comes from a twin-piston caliper with a 310 mm disc brake at the front and a single-piston caliper with a 220 mm disc brake at the rear. The bike gets dual-channel ABS from Nissin.

The Kawasaki Eliminator gets a low seat height at 734 mm, while ero-fit system allows riders to adjust the handlebar and footpeg according to their preference. The ground clearance stands at 150 mm, which is low but then the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 gets an even lower ground clearance at 135 mm. The kerb weight stands at 176 kg, which makes it substantially lighter than the SM 650’s 241 kg kerb weight. The latter though also packs more power and is considerably larger with more metalwork in comparison.

The Kawasaki Eliminator has not been confirmed for the Indian market yet

The new Kawasaki Eliminator 451 will be available in three colour options in the US - Pearl Robotic White or Pearl Storm Gray, Pearl Robotic White or Metallic Flat Spark Black, Candy Steel Furnace Orange and Ebony. There’s no word on Kawasaki’s plan to bring the model to the Indian market. The cruiser has been teased for Europe and will go on sale in the market soon, which means it will be a Euro5-compliant machine, making it eligible for India as well.

Given that Eliminator was one of the early cruisers from Kawasaki in India and still has a strong recall, it will be interesting to see if the brand builds on the same with the all-new model. It also needs to be seen if India gets the Eliminator 400 or 451.

