Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 rival, Kawasaki Eliminator 450 is here

Kawasaki has launched Eliminator 450 in the US
It is more powerful than the Eliminator 400 that is sold in Japan.
The biggest difference between the two motorcycles is of the engine.
The US-spec motorcycle uses a 451 cc parallel-twin engine whereas the Japan-spec motorcycle gets a 398 cc unit
Kawasaki rebored the 399 cc liquid-cooled engine found on Ninja 400
It is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch
The motorcycle uses a brand new chassis that is suspended by dual rear shock absorbers and telescopic forks.
Braking duties are performed by 310 mm disc in the front and a 220 mm disc at the rear. There is dual-channel ABS on offer as well.
As of now, it is not known whether Eliminator will make its way to the Indian market or not.