2024 Aprilia Tuareg 660 ADV launched in India, priced from 18.85 lakh

Aprilia India has launched the new Tuareg 660, bringing its first middleweight adventure motorcycle to the country. The Aprilia Tuareg 660 arrives in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and is priced from ₹18.86 lakh for the Atreides Black and Canyon Sand colours, while the Evocative Dakar Podium paint scheme is priced at ₹19.16 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, India). The exorbitant prices make the new Tuareg 660 the most expensive middleweight ADV on sale in the country.

The Aprilia Tuareg 660 is the third motorcycle based on the new 660 platform. The bike gets a purposeful design inspired heavily by Dakar bikes. The tall windscreen, LED headlamp, fuel tank design and radiator shrouds, all hint at the same. The bike sports minimal fairing, while the exposed trellis frame further adds to its rugged appeal. The rear section is nearly missing, save for the taillight and indicators as well as the number plate holder in a bid to keep things as minimal as possible.

The Aprilia Tuareg 660 will be available in three colours - Atreides Black, Canyon Sand, and Evocative Dakar Podium

Power on the Aprilia Tuareg 660 comes from the 659 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine shared with the RS660 and Tuono 660. The motor develops 80 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 79 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm and is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The Tuareg 660 is underpinned by a tubular frame with 43 mm USD front forks and a progressive linkage monoshock at the rear, both of which offer 240 mm of travel. Braking performance comes from twin discs at the front and a single disc at the rear with dual-channel ABS. The motorcycle rides on a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels with tubeless tyres.

The ADV is loaded with electronics including four riding modes, multi-level traction control, switchable ABS, cruise control, engine brake control and more. The bike gets a 5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity. The Tuareg 660 has a seat height of 860 mm, while the ground clearance stands at 240 mm.

The new Aprilia Tuareg 660 will take on the Suzuki V-Strom 800DE, Honda XL750 Transalp, BMW F 850 GS, and the newly launched 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 range in the segment. The Italian ADV though commands a massive premium over its rivals.

