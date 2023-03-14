2023 Kawasaki Z900RS launched in India: Check details

Kawasaki India has launched the 2023 Z900RS in the Indian market. The prices of the motorcycle start at ₹16.47 lakh ex-showroom and the deliveries will start at the end of March’23. 2023 Kawasaki Z900RS will be available in two colour options. There is Candy Tone Blue and Metallic Diablo Black. The Z900RS is known as the elder sibling to the Z650RS which also boasts a neo-retro design language.

Kawasaki Z900RS gets a circular headlamp, a slim fuel tank and a compact rear section. Some of the design elements of the Z900RS are taken from the Z900-B1 which was launched back in 1977. Despite being a relatively modern motorcycle, the Z900RS gets retro elements.

All the lighting elements on the motorcycle look retro but are using LED units. There are alloy wheels that have been designed in the shape of spokes. They measure 17 inches in size. The instrument cluster has a dual-dial analogue design and there is a small LCD screen on offer also,

The Z900RS uses a trellis frame that is suspended by 41 mm inverted forks in the front and a horizontal back-link suspension at the rear. Braking duties are handled by 300 mm dual discs in the front and a 250 mm single disc at the rear. Apart from this, the Z900RS is also equipped with KTRC or Kawasaki Traction Control.

Powering the Z900RS is the same engine as the Z900 which is a naked street motorcycle. It is a 948 cc, four-cylinder engine that is liquid-cooled. It produces 107 bhp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 95 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit that gets an assist and slip functionality.

