2022 Triumph Street Scambler Sandstorm: All you need to know

Triumph Motorcycles is gearing up to introduce an updated retro classic motorcycle range for 2021. There is also a new variant of the Street Scrambler in the pipeline which will be called the Street Scrambler Sandstorm.

As per type-approval details filed in Europe and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the US, the Street Scrambler Sandstorm will come out later this year in the US market as a 2022 model. As far as the European market goes, it will be reportedly christened as the "Street Scrambler Sand".

The EPA documents also hint at a new version of the Triumph Street Twin which will be known as the Street Twin Goldline. As per the documented data, the Triumph Street Twin and Street Scrambler range will feature a slightly tweaked engine and will come Euro 5-compliant.

The output from the powertrain will remain the same at 64 bhp but it now comes slightly earlier at 7,250 rpm instead of 7,500 rpm as on the existing model. The torque figure also remains the same 80 Nm, but it now peaks 50 rpm higher than the previous version at 3,250 rpm.

As per the type approval documents filed in Europe, Street Scrambler Sandstorm tips the scales at 228 kg. Expect the Triumph Sandstorm to come with an added suspension travel, a high-mounted front fender, as well as possibly a larger front wheel. More details on the new model will be revealed in the days to come.

Expect the motorcycle to make a global debut anytime in the second half of the ongoing year.