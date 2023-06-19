What's new on the 2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 R & RS bikes?

The 2023 iteration of the bike comes with multiple upgrades, better performance and renewed looks

The 2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 R is priced at 10.17 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Street Triple 765 RS is priced at 11.81 lakh (ex-showroom)

The range now packs a sharper look with new twin-pod LED headlamp and LED DRLs 

The motorcycle also gets revised bodywork for an aggressive new look

It gets a larger 15-litre fuel tank, a gullwing swingarm, and new radiator cowls

The range draws power from the 765 cc in-line three-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine

The R gets an LCD display while the RS uses a fancier TFT screen 

 Street Triple 765 R gets Silver Ice and Crystal White colour schemes
Street Triple 765 RS is available in Silver Ice, Carnival Red, and Cosmic Yellow. For more...
