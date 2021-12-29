2022 Honda Supra GTR 150 scooter breaks cover, to rival Yamaha Aerox 155

Honda has rolled out the yearly updated version of the popular Supra GTR 150 scooter for select international markets. It is also sold as the Winner X in the Vietnamese market. For 2022, the scooter has been given new cosmetic updates here and there, while the rest of the details remain unchanged.

The yearly updated Honda Supra GTR 150 now comes with a new and sportier-looking front-end design. The twin front LED headlamps seem to have been sourced from a sportbike and there are large wheels to support its dynamic riding stance. Some of the key feature highlights on the model include LED headlamp, LED tail lamp, a USB charging port, and a blue backlit fully-digital instrument cluster.

At the heart of the scooter sits a 150cc, liquid-cooled engine that has been rated to deliver 15.4bhp of maximum power which is backed up with 13.5Nm of peak torque. The engine comes married to a CVT gearbox.

The scooter rides on huge 17-inch alloy wheels at both ends and uses a combination of telescopic forks as well as a monoshock unit for suspension duties. For braking, there are discs at both the ends as well as a single-channel ABS setup for enhanced safety.

The scooter will not arrive in the Indian market anytime soon, however, it competes with the Yamaha Aerox 155 which is already sold in the country as a sporty moto scooter.