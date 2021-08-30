2021 TVS Apache RR 310 launched, price starts at 2.60 lakh

TVS Motor Company has launched the 2021 Apache RR 310 in India at a starting price of ₹2.60 lakh. The two-wheeler manufacturer’s flagship offering in India will come with several new features and improved power output and Race Replica Graphics as new colour theme. TVS Motor has already opened bookings for the new Apache RR 310.

TVS has tweaked the front and rear suspensions of the new Apache RR 310. The motorcycle now gets fully adjustable suspension for both front and rear sections, and also adjust the pre-load according to needs of the rider.

The 2021 Apache RR 310 is also offered as the first TVS product for the company’s new personalisation and customisation platform called TVS Built To Order. TVS will offer two customisation options for the Apache RR 310. These include fully adjustable KYB front fork, fully adjustable rear mono shock and anti-rust coated drive chain as part of its Dynamic kit. As part of its Race kit, TVS offers track ergonomics with tucked down race handle bar, knurled foot pegs and race ergo foot rest assembly for higher lean angle.

Meghashyam Digole, Head of Marketing Premium business, TVS Motor Company, said, “The customer is becoming more selective and particular about their choices. Even though being part of big biking group, the customer always wants to maintain his individual identity. The bike what he owns, or rides, in his society, college, workplace or friend circle is a reflection of his personality. There is a big need to have host of latest technology because they want to update their bike, accessories or colour theme. Customisation is very important to them."

TVS will also offer Race Replica graphic, alloy wheel colour options and personalised race number on the visor. There is also a new race muffler introduced with racier exhaust note.

The digital cluster unit on the Apache RR 310 will also get updates like digital doc to store important documents, Day trip meter, dynamic rev limit indicator and overspeed indicator.

The engine of the new Apache RR 310 remains unchanged with the 310cc single-cylinder engine based on the BMW's G 310 R's engine. It is capable of churning out 34 hp of maximum power and 27.3 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

In the last update, which happened in 2020, TVS had introduced features like throttle-by-wire technology, four dedicated riding modes, Michelin Road 5 tyres, a new TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity via the SmartXonnect system with riding telemetry on the Apache RR 310.

TVS had earlier planned to launch the 2021 Apache RR 310 in April earlier this year. However, the launch plan was delayed due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 2021 Apache RR 310 will take on rivals like the KTM RC 390, Kawasaki Ninja 300 and Benelli 302R among others.