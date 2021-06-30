2021 BMW R 1250 GS, R 1250 GS Adventure bookings open ahead of launch in India

BMW Motorrad India has commenced bookings for the upcoming R 1250 GS and R 1250 GS Adventure bikes. Both the adventure motorcycles come updated with new colours as well as upgraded equipment.

With the yearly tweak, the ADVs have been given an updated features list including standard Dynamic Traction Control and an Eco mode. The bikes now also get BMW Integral ABS Pro system. This feature is basically a type of combi-braking system that forces both the front and rear brakes to be applied simultaneously. It also works along with the six-axis IMU to adjust braking as per different riding conditions.

Along with the features updates, the bikes will get new colour options in the form of Triple Black and Solid White paint schemes. The new BMW R 1250 GS Adventure will sport the Triple Black colour with a new ice grey colour. The company is also likely to introduce 'Edition 40 Years GS' black and yellow paintwork in the future to commemorates 40 years of the iconic BMW GS motorcycles. This paint scheme will take inspiration from the BMW R 100 GS.

Some optional features on the bikes will include adaptive cornering lights and updated Hill Start Control Pro system

In terms of mechanicals, the bikes will get a BS 6-compliant, 1,254cc, twin-cylinder engine. The engine develops 136 hp of power at 7,750rpm and 143Nm of torque at 6,250rpm. The engine also features BMW’s Shiftcam technology and comes paired to a 6-speed transmission.

Expect the new BMW adventure bikes to be launched in India this July.