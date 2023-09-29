Check out the new BMW R 1300 GS adventure tourer

BMW Motorrad has unveiled their new R 1300 GS in the global market.
The R 1300 GS is the new flagship ADV for BMW Motorrad
It comes with a new 1300 cc, boxer engine that is liqud-cooled.
The engine puts out 143 bhp and 149 Nm
BMW is using an all-new chassis and suspension setup
Overall, BMW was able to save 12 kg when compared to the previous version.
The motorcycle comes standard with four riding modes. There is Rain, Road, Eco and Enduro. The river can also get Pro modes as an option.
BMW Motorrad is now offering Full Integral ABS Pro, Engine drag torque control, dynamic brake assist, ride-off assistant and much more as standard.
The R 1300 GS will be offered in four variants - Basic, Triple Black, GS Trophy and Option 719 Tramuntana.