Mercedes AMG C43 drive review: Smaller heart but soaring spirit

Mercedes-Benz India wrapped up calendar year 2023 with the launch of two updated models in the country. And while the updated GLE SUV is likely to once again attempt a frontal assault on the mid-level luxury SUV segment, it is the C43 AMG that would try cornering some of the very small space in the luxury performance segment. Minus a V6 under its hood, does the Mercedes-Benz AMG C43 have the proper credentials?

The Mercedes-Benz AMG C43 has lost its V6 bragging rights and instead, now comes with a two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine. Enthusiasts are likely to revolt. But also more than likely to pause soon after because this updated model now actually offers more power than the erstwhile six-cylinder engine.

Sheer power may be the biggest strength of any AMG model but with great power comes great responsibility. Or in the case of the Mercedes AMG C43, a hefty asking price of over ₹1 crore. If this C-Class on steroids then worth every penny it is demanding from potential owners in India? Here is the first-drive review of the Mercedes-Benz AMG C43:

Mercedes-Benz AMG C43: Exterior highlights

The Mercedes-Benz AMG C43 is not just a C-Class on steroids but one with a fair bit of botox tucks here and there. The face itself is far meaner courtesy a new Panamericana grill which is flanked on either side by adaptive LED headlights.

There are several AMG specific visual highlights all around the AMG C43 performance sedan.

From the side, the AMG C43 is noticeably sportier too because it sits lower than the C-Class and get side sills in Black. The car runs on updated 19-inch alloy wheels.

A look at the side profile of Mercedes-Benz AMG C43.

At the back, the Mercedes model sports split-LED tail lamps, four exhaust pipes, AMG spoiler lip in body colour and a rugged bumper design to complete a dominant look. The Mercedes AMG C43 is available in 10 body colour options and while the Patagonia Red Bright shade is more than likely to appeal to the extroverts, we were quite okay with the elegance of this Grey hue as well.

A look at the rear profile of the Mercedes-Benz AMG C43.

Mercedes-Benz AMG C43: Cabin highlights

The cabin of the AMG C43 isn't spectacularly AMG. The dashboard design, for one, is near identical to what is found inside the C-Class too. That said, no one can fault the sheer opulence that continues to be on offer - 11.9-inch vertically-oriented infotainment screen, another 12.3-inch driver display unit, three-spoke steering wheel, 64-colour ambient lighting which changes to the beats of the music and 15-speaker Burmester sound system, air purification system, among others.

A look at the dashboard layout inside the Mercedes-Benz AMG C43.

The extra special bits come from the sports seats with outlandishly generous side bolstering, AMG-specific graphics on the display screens, twin-dial set up on the steering wheel to adjust drive modes and customize things like exhaust notes and suspension set up, Red seat belts and Red stitching all around. There are even carbon fibre-mimicking inserts on the dashboard and the center console.

Sporty seats and sportier steering wheel add to the aura of being inside Mercedes AMG C43.

Space isn't going to be at the top of its resume but that said, the AMG C43 isn't exactly engineered to be a people mover. Tailored for the track experience for the person behind the wheel, those on the back seats will find just about adequate space, complete with rear aircon vents and a small storage space under these on the back of the center console. Sure, the rear seats are relatively comfortable - barring the upright back - but because the sedan sits as low as it does, getting in and out takes quite a lot of effort.

Mercedes-Benz AMG C43: Safety highlights

Remember the bit about the bump up in power? Well, the C43 AMG boasts of a number of safety highlights as well, just in case things go a little out of hand. The performance sedan comes with the usual slew of multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control and tyre pressure monitoring system. It also gets forward collision warning system and active brake assist.

Mercedes-Benz AMG C43: Drive highlights

The turbo 2.0-litre petrol motor under the hood of the Mercedes AMG C43 is enormously fun to drive on public roads and on tracks too.

Let's not beat around the bush - here is an AMG that may have lost two cylinders but the updated AMG C43 still is a menacingly capable machine on the move. There is 402 bhp and 500 Nm of torque on offer from the word go and boosted by a 48V electrical system, the performance sedan is off the grid in a flash. The Mercedes AMG C43 claims to do 0 to 100 kmph in 4.7 seconds and in our experiments on a closed section of a public road, it managed to zip to triple-digit speeds in a nagging persistent, yet extremely quick, 5.6 to 5.7 seconds.

Through it all, the exhaust notes are clearly audible but for the extreme enthusiasts who get an adrenaline rush through the loud bangs and crackle of a V6, it isn't quite there in the decibel meters.

But where the Mercedes-Benz AMG C44 truly shines is how well balanced it is when being driven off tracks and onto real-world driving scenarios. The handling is deliciously satisfying courtesy adaptive dampers, rear-axle steering and the much larger brakes than on the C-Class. At moderate speeds, the soft suspensions may feel a bit too pudgy but engage 'Sport' and the AMG C43 assumes the mask of an everyday drive option that can cruise alone rather well.

Mercedes-Benz AMG C43: Verdict

The Mercedes-Benz AMG C43 is a costly purchase. At over ₹1 crore and minus the V6 that continues to excite most in the lookout for a performance machine on wheels, it may seem like a bit of a betrayal. This especially because its rivals - BMW M340i and the Audi S5 - are significantly cheaper to buy while still boasting of that V6 motor.

That said, many attach a lot of significance to the Mercedes brand and that AMG tech isn't just horseplay. Here is a performance sedan that marries impressive track capabilities with the practicality of everyday city driving. For the potential buyer with a rather large wallet, choosing an AMG C43 is likely to be quite rewarding irrespective of factors mentioned above.

