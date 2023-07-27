Do you drive a Skoda car? Check out offers under monsoon service camp

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jul 27, 2023

The company is offering a slew of service, parts and maintenance related offers

The offers are a part of monsoon service campaign, valid till August 7

It is aimed at promoting maintenance of vehicles during the rainy season

Customers can avail 15% discount on select car parts 

Up to 10% discount is available on select Value Added Services and accessories

Those who upgrade to Continental tyres will also be eligible for additional gifts

There's a 20% discount on the second and third year of Road-Side Assistance (RSA)

Skoda currently sells three models in India - Kushaq, Kodiaq and Slavia

It also sells Monte Carlo and Matte Editions of the Kushaq
