Do you drive a Skoda car? Check out offers under monsoon service camp

The company is offering a slew of service, parts and maintenance related offers
The offers are a part of monsoon service campaign, valid till August 7
It is aimed at promoting maintenance of vehicles during the rainy season
Customers can avail 15% discount on select car parts
Up to 10% discount is available on select Value Added Services and accessories
Those who upgrade to Continental tyres will also be eligible for additional gifts
There's a 20% discount on the second and third year of Road-Side Assistance (RSA)
Skoda currently sells three models in India - Kushaq, Kodiaq and Slavia
It also sells Monte Carlo and Matte Editions of the Kushaq