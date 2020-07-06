See pics: A Bond car you can own - Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger Continuation 11 Photos . Updated: 06 Jul 2020, 03:06 PM IST HT Auto Desk James Bond, by far the most famous of the original owners being the world’s best-known secret agent, first drove the car that is today inextricably linked with him in the 1964 film, Goldfinger. 1/1155 years after the last DB5 rolled off the production line, Aston Martin has rolled out the all-new DB5 Goldfinger Continuation and is now ready for delivery. 2/11Dubbed as the most famous car in the world, the DB5 Goldfinger is renowned as the most desirable and sought-after classic Aston Martin models. 3/11Only 25 models of the all-new DB5 Goldfinger Continuation will be made for customers to enhance their collection. 4/11The new DB5 Goldfinger is packed with James Bond car features as was seen in the 1964 classic 007 film. The list of Bond-inspired gadgets that are included in these cars gets a rear smoke screen delivery system among others. 5/11The DB5 Goldfinger also gets a revolving number plates front and rear (triple plates). 6/11There is a bullet resistant rear shield positioned on top of the bottled that is controlled by the driver. 7/11Just like the classic Bond cars, the DB5 Goldfinger Continuation also gets simulated twin front machine guns. 8/11On the inside, the car will have more similarities to the classic 1964 big screen hit car. 9/11It has a remote control to activate all the gadgets that are incorporated in the classic. 10/11It also has a telephone in driver’s door, though Bond is more likely to use a cellphone in modern days. 11/11There are other features like hidden weapons storage tray, radar screen tracker map, passenger seat ejector among many others.