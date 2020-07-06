See pics: A Bond car you can own - Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger Continuation

  • James Bond, by far the most famous of the original owners being the world’s best-known secret agent, first drove the car that is today inextricably linked with him in the 1964 film, Goldfinger.
55 years after the last DB5 rolled off the production line, Aston Martin has rolled out the all-new DB5 Goldfinger Continuation and is now ready for delivery.
Dubbed as the most famous car in the world, the DB5 Goldfinger is renowned as the most desirable and sought-after classic Aston Martin models.
Only 25 models of the all-new DB5 Goldfinger Continuation will be made for customers to enhance their collection.
The new DB5 Goldfinger is packed with James Bond car features as was seen in the 1964 classic 007 film. The list of Bond-inspired gadgets that are included in these cars gets a rear smoke screen delivery system among others.
The DB5 Goldfinger also gets a revolving number plates front and rear (triple plates).
There is a bullet resistant rear shield positioned on top of the bottled that is controlled by the driver.
Just like the classic Bond cars, the DB5 Goldfinger Continuation also gets simulated twin front machine guns.
On the inside, the car will have more similarities to the classic 1964 big screen hit car.
It has a remote control to activate all the gadgets that are incorporated in the classic.
It also has a telephone in driver’s door, though Bond is more likely to use a cellphone in modern days.
There are other features like hidden weapons storage tray, radar screen tracker map, passenger seat ejector among many others.
