HT Auto
Home Auto Photos Review In Pics: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Suv

Review in pics: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is looking at cornering a respectable share of the mid-size SUV pie in the Indian car market.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 18 Sep 2022, 10:33 AM
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is the biggest launch from the company in 2022 and is prepping to dream big in a bigger segment - the mid-size SUV category. The company may have come in late but is coming in hot.
1/16
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is the biggest launch from the company in 2022 and is prepping to dream big in a bigger segment - the mid-size SUV category. The company may have come in late but is coming in hot.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is the biggest launch from the company in 2022 and is prepping to dream big in a bigger segment - the mid-size SUV category. The company may have come in late but is coming in hot.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is the biggest launch from the company in 2022 and is prepping to dream big in a bigger segment - the mid-size SUV category. The company may have come in late but is coming in hot.
The Grand Vitara from Maruti Suzuki sports a prominent front grille which is flanked on either side with three-pod LED DRLs and head light units in a square casing.
2/16
The Grand Vitara from Maruti Suzuki sports a prominent front grille which is flanked on either side with three-pod LED DRLs and head light units in a square casing.
The Grand Vitara from Maruti Suzuki sports a prominent front grille which is flanked on either side with three-pod LED DRLs and head light units in a square casing.
The Grand Vitara from Maruti Suzuki sports a prominent front grille which is flanked on either side with three-pod LED DRLs and head light units in a square casing.
The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara stands on 17-in alloy wheels in dual-tone hues. The minimalist character line on the side and the large windows lends it a classic appearance.
3/16
The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara stands on 17-in alloy wheels in dual-tone hues. The minimalist character line on the side and the large windows lends it a classic appearance.
The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara stands on 17-in alloy wheels in dual-tone hues. The minimalist character line on the side and the large windows lends it a classic appearance.
The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara stands on 17-in alloy wheels in dual-tone hues. The minimalist character line on the side and the large windows lends it a classic appearance.
The Grand Vitara gets LED tail lights and a light bar across the trunk door.
4/16
The Grand Vitara gets LED tail lights and a light bar across the trunk door.
The Grand Vitara gets LED tail lights and a light bar across the trunk door.
The Grand Vitara gets LED tail lights and a light bar across the trunk door.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.5Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Cargo space at the back is decent on the mild-hybrid variants (in pic) but the addition of a big battery in the strong-hybrid models leads to compromised space.
5/16
Cargo space at the back is decent on the mild-hybrid variants (in pic) but the addition of a big battery in the strong-hybrid models leads to compromised space.
Cargo space at the back is decent on the mild-hybrid variants (in pic) but the addition of a big battery in the strong-hybrid models leads to compromised space.
Cargo space at the back is decent on the mild-hybrid variants (in pic) but the addition of a big battery in the strong-hybrid models leads to compromised space.
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
A look at the all-black interiors with Champagne Gold accents on the strong hybrid model of the Grand Vitara.
6/16
A look at the all-black interiors with Champagne Gold accents on the strong hybrid model of the Grand Vitara.
A look at the all-black interiors with Champagne Gold accents on the strong hybrid model of the Grand Vitara.
A look at the all-black interiors with Champagne Gold accents on the strong hybrid model of the Grand Vitara.
The strong-hybrid model comes with the solitary e-CVT option.
7/16
The strong-hybrid model comes with the solitary e-CVT option.
The strong-hybrid model comes with the solitary e-CVT option.
The strong-hybrid model comes with the solitary e-CVT option.
The strong-hybrid model of the Grand Vitara also gets an all-digital 4.2-inch TFT driver display.
8/16
The strong-hybrid model of the Grand Vitara also gets an all-digital 4.2-inch TFT driver display.
The strong-hybrid model of the Grand Vitara also gets an all-digital 4.2-inch TFT driver display.
The strong-hybrid model of the Grand Vitara also gets an all-digital 4.2-inch TFT driver display.
Head-Up Display or HUD is also reserved for the strong hybrid variants of the Grand Vitara.
9/16
Head-Up Display or HUD is also reserved for the strong hybrid variants of the Grand Vitara.
Head-Up Display or HUD is also reserved for the strong hybrid variants of the Grand Vitara.
Head-Up Display or HUD is also reserved for the strong hybrid variants of the Grand Vitara.
The panoramic sunroof is available on the top variant of the mild-hybrid trim and all variants of the strong-hybrid trim of the Grand Vitara.
10/16
The panoramic sunroof is available on the top variant of the mild-hybrid trim and all variants of the strong-hybrid trim of the Grand Vitara.
The panoramic sunroof is available on the top variant of the mild-hybrid trim and all variants of the strong-hybrid trim of the Grand Vitara.
The panoramic sunroof is available on the top variant of the mild-hybrid trim and all variants of the strong-hybrid trim of the Grand Vitara.
A look at the Black and Bordeaux colour theme inside the manual variant of the Grand Vitara.
11/16
A look at the Black and Bordeaux colour theme inside the manual variant of the Grand Vitara.
A look at the Black and Bordeaux colour theme inside the manual variant of the Grand Vitara.
A look at the Black and Bordeaux colour theme inside the manual variant of the Grand Vitara.
The five-speed manual stick inside the Grand Vitara is the one to choose if one is looking favorably at the Suzuki AllGrip Select which enables the SUV to tackle conditions off the tarmac.
12/16
The five-speed manual stick inside the Grand Vitara is the one to choose if one is looking favorably at the Suzuki AllGrip Select which enables the SUV to tackle conditions off the tarmac.
The five-speed manual stick inside the Grand Vitara is the one to choose if one is looking favorably at the Suzuki AllGrip Select which enables the SUV to tackle conditions off the tarmac.
The five-speed manual stick inside the Grand Vitara is the one to choose if one is looking favorably at the Suzuki AllGrip Select which enables the SUV to tackle conditions off the tarmac.
All variants of the Grand Vitara are powered by a 1.5-litre petrol motor and while the strong-hybrid motor ensures a claimed mileage of around 28 kmpl, the mild-hybrid variant claims to return around 20 kmpl.
13/16
All variants of the Grand Vitara are powered by a 1.5-litre petrol motor and while the strong-hybrid motor ensures a claimed mileage of around 28 kmpl, the mild-hybrid variant claims to return around 20 kmpl.
All variants of the Grand Vitara are powered by a 1.5-litre petrol motor and while the strong-hybrid motor ensures a claimed mileage of around 28 kmpl, the mild-hybrid variant claims to return around 20 kmpl.
All variants of the Grand Vitara are powered by a 1.5-litre petrol motor and while the strong-hybrid motor ensures a claimed mileage of around 28 kmpl, the mild-hybrid variant claims to return around 20 kmpl.
The Grand Vitara offers a combined power output of 114 bhp and offers 122 Nm of torque in the strong-hybrid iteration. On the mild-hybrid model, it offers 101 bhp and 136.8 Nm of torque.
14/16
The Grand Vitara offers a combined power output of 114 bhp and offers 122 Nm of torque in the strong-hybrid iteration. On the mild-hybrid model, it offers 101 bhp and 136.8 Nm of torque.
The Grand Vitara offers a combined power output of 114 bhp and offers 122 Nm of torque in the strong-hybrid iteration. On the mild-hybrid model, it offers 101 bhp and 136.8 Nm of torque.
The Grand Vitara offers a combined power output of 114 bhp and offers 122 Nm of torque in the strong-hybrid iteration. On the mild-hybrid model, it offers 101 bhp and 136.8 Nm of torque.
While it may not be as exciting or engaging to drive as some of its turbo-engine-powered Korean rivals, the Grand Vitara has a planted drive trait with the e-CVT working to click the numbers precisely. Even the six-speed torque convertor unit fares reasonably well.
15/16
While it may not be as exciting or engaging to drive as some of its turbo-engine-powered Korean rivals, the Grand Vitara has a planted drive trait with the e-CVT working to click the numbers precisely. Even the six-speed torque convertor unit fares reasonably well.
While it may not be as exciting or engaging to drive as some of its turbo-engine-powered Korean rivals, the Grand Vitara has a planted drive trait with the e-CVT working to click the numbers precisely. Even the six-speed torque convertor unit fares reasonably well.
While it may not be as exciting or engaging to drive as some of its turbo-engine-powered Korean rivals, the Grand Vitara has a planted drive trait with the e-CVT working to click the numbers precisely. Even the six-speed torque convertor unit fares reasonably well.
The Grand Vitara is not very eager around sharp turns and there is some degree of body roll. But its straight-line stability and mature character on high speeds ought to earn it several accolades.
16/16
The Grand Vitara is not very eager around sharp turns and there is some degree of body roll. But its straight-line stability and mature character on high speeds ought to earn it several accolades.
The Grand Vitara is not very eager around sharp turns and there is some degree of body roll. But its straight-line stability and mature character on high speeds ought to earn it several accolades.
The Grand Vitara is not very eager around sharp turns and there is some degree of body roll. But its straight-line stability and mature character on high speeds ought to earn it several accolades.
First Published Date: 18 Sep 2022, 10:33 AM IST
TAGS: Grand Vitara Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Maruti
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Kia Carens is the latest model from the Koreans in the Indian market.
Kia, Hyundai dominate FADA Dealer Satisfaction Study 2022. Check top 10
Ferrari Purosangue is the first-ever SUV from the iconic makers of some of the fastest cars on the planet.
Ferrari Purosangue to break cover tomorrow: What we know so far
Citroen C5 Aircross now starts at ₹36,67,000 (ex-showroom Delhi). It is available only in one variant that is called ‘Shine’. 
In pics: 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross facelift breaks cover
File photo of Tesla electric vehicle being charged.
Tesla’s 4680 batteries might propel it miles ahead of rivals: Know why
Massive fire broke out at a Benelli and Isuzu showroom in Guwahati, which left several cars and bikes worth in crores completely charred. 
Isuzu cars, Benelli bikes worth crores charred after showroom fire in Guwahati

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the new Celerio are two of the models from Arena which are offered with significant benefits in September.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on Celerio, S-Presso and Dzire in September
The remains of the Mercedes GLC that carried Cyrus Mistry and three others before crashing in Palghar two weeks ago. The accident, which killed Mistry and another person, has given rise to road safety debates as well as force authorities to come with stricter rules.
Strictly enforce traffic rules to reduce accidents: Mercedes after Mistry death
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 competes with direct rival Renault Kwid.
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Renault Kwid 1.0L: Small game-changers
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder (in blue) and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara are the latest mid-size SUVs in the market.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Key comparisons
Tata Motors, Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki cell factory-fitted CNG kits in their vehicles in India.
Why is CNG better than petrol or diesel?

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Mahindra XUV400 EV: Five key facts to know
Mahindra XUV400 EV: Five key facts to know
In a first, Ola Electric to open showrooms across India, aims 200 by March
In a first, Ola Electric to open showrooms across India, aims 200 by March
This hybrid hypercar is influenced by both F1 racer and fighter jet
This hybrid hypercar is influenced by both F1 racer and fighter jet
Review in pics: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV
Review in pics: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV review: Drives clean, plays dirty, stands tall
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV review: Drives clean, plays dirty, stands tall

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city