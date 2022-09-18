Review in pics: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is looking at cornering a respectable share of the mid-size SUV pie in the Indian car market.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is the biggest launch from the company in 2022 and is prepping to dream big in a bigger segment - the mid-size SUV category. The company may have come in late but is coming in hot.
The Grand Vitara from Maruti Suzuki sports a prominent front grille which is flanked on either side with three-pod LED DRLs and head light units in a square casing.
The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara stands on 17-in alloy wheels in dual-tone hues. The minimalist character line on the side and the large windows lends it a classic appearance.
The Grand Vitara gets LED tail lights and a light bar across the trunk door.
Cargo space at the back is decent on the mild-hybrid variants (in pic) but the addition of a big battery in the strong-hybrid models leads to compromised space.
A look at the all-black interiors with Champagne Gold accents on the strong hybrid model of the Grand Vitara.
The strong-hybrid model comes with the solitary e-CVT option.
The strong-hybrid model of the Grand Vitara also gets an all-digital 4.2-inch TFT driver display.
Head-Up Display or HUD is also reserved for the strong hybrid variants of the Grand Vitara.
The panoramic sunroof is available on the top variant of the mild-hybrid trim and all variants of the strong-hybrid trim of the Grand Vitara.
A look at the Black and Bordeaux colour theme inside the manual variant of the Grand Vitara.
The five-speed manual stick inside the Grand Vitara is the one to choose if one is looking favorably at the Suzuki AllGrip Select which enables the SUV to tackle conditions off the tarmac.
All variants of the Grand Vitara are powered by a 1.5-litre petrol motor and while the strong-hybrid motor ensures a claimed mileage of around 28 kmpl, the mild-hybrid variant claims to return around 20 kmpl.
The Grand Vitara offers a combined power output of 114 bhp and offers 122 Nm of torque in the strong-hybrid iteration. On the mild-hybrid model, it offers 101 bhp and 136.8 Nm of torque.
While it may not be as exciting or engaging to drive as some of its turbo-engine-powered Korean rivals, the Grand Vitara has a planted drive trait with the e-CVT working to click the numbers precisely. Even the six-speed torque convertor unit fares reasonably well.
The Grand Vitara is not very eager around sharp turns and there is some degree of body roll. But its straight-line stability and mature character on high speeds ought to earn it several accolades.
First Published Date: 18 Sep 2022, 10:33 AM IST
