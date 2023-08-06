Review in pics, Citroen C3 Aircross: Compelling or casual option?
The Citroen C3 Aircross is looking to establish a firm footing for the French manufacturer in India. But does it deliver on its promises?
The Citroen C3 Aircross is all set to become yet another mid-size SUV option for the Indian customer. But while customers may have a mile-long list of choices in the segment, the model means quite a lot to Citroen, a company that is yet to find its strong mark here despite offering three models since 2021. Does the C3 Aircross possess the ingredients for a lip-smacking dish?
The Citroen C3 Aircross will be open for bookings come September and deliveries will begin from October onwards. Pricing is not yet known but Citroen would be well-advised to play this game aggressively - something it has not done with its previous models in India.
Pricing is cruciual also because the Citroen C3 Aircross does a fairly good job in most of its other attributes. Let's begin with the looks. It is not overly muscular or sporty but a pleasing blend of both while staying true to the inherent design language of Citroen models the world over. A twin strip line just over the front grille with nicely shaped LED DRLs define an appealing face. The head light units here are, however, halogen.
The C3 Aircross has an impressive ground clearance and is quite long as well. It stands on 17-inch wheels with a modern visual cue on the alloy design. The dual-tone options also add a modern touch to the vehicle.
Citroen C3 Aircross will come with several customisation options for customers. In fact, the vehicle is offered in four single and six dual-tone body colour options.
The dashboard and overall cabin layout inside the C3 Aircross is not meant to dazzle potential buyers. But that is not to say that it is not pleasent enough. A large infotianment screen in the middle, all-digital driver display, steering-mounted controls and plenty of sotrage spaces lend the vehicle a practical trait. Hard plastics have been used quite a lot and were perhaps expected. But the feature list itself isn't quite extensive and for someone looking for a sunroof, look elsewhere.
The second-row seats inside the Citroen C3 Aircross are quite comfortable but the light-coloured upholstery materials may become hard to maintain. But the most unique highlight of this model is that it is the only mid-size SUV that will offer a third-row seat set up as well.
There are two seats in the third row and both can be individually removed and re-attached as per requirements. The process is fairly simple and when these seats are not required, can be stored away.
Space here is obviously at a premium and the seating position is awkward as well. But the fact that there is this option is great for occasional use. But if one would not be interested in three rows of seats at all, Citroen will also offer a conventional five-row layout with the same class-leading boot space of over 500 litres.
The ability to split fold the seats as per requirement is great. A dedicated roof-mounted AC vent in the seven-seat layout is good as well. But overall, the C3 Aircross does not have an impressive feature list to boast of. While some features may be offered as optional, the fact that this SUV misses out on a sunroof, seat ventilation and even rear AC vents in the five-seat layout would put off many who have plenty of other feature-loaded options to choose from.
Citroen does punch back hard with its turbo petrol engine which will be standard across all variants of the C3 Aircross. This may be the same engine that is also powering the C3 but it still has enough capabilities to pull a larger vehicle like this SUV. Driving the C3 Aircross makes one forget about the features as it breezed its way forward through congested traffic while also pushing ahead well on open stretches.
There is no automatic gearbox on the C3 Aircross, and this is a shame. But the six-speed manual gearbox is quite a capable unit with relatively slick shifts and long throws. Planning overtakes won't take much effort and this SUV remains quite steady even at triple-digit speeds.
The C3 Aircross is no 4x4 mean machine but kudos once again to a really great suspension set up and a flat underbody which allows the vehicle to beat its way past road abominations without much care.
The Citroen C3 Aircross is unlikely to wow you outright but it still has the potential to impress the more mature SUV-buying audience. Peppy drive quality, a spacious cabin, option to have three rows of seating and appealing looks help its cause. If priced aggressively, it could establish a firm base for Citroen in India.
First Published Date: 06 Aug 2023, 09:02 AM IST
