In pics: Land Rover Defender 130 Outbound is the ultimate luxury explorer

Land Rover will offer Defender 130 Outbound in a 5-seater version only. It will be available with P400 petrol and D300 diesel Ingenium power. Both feature Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Apr 2023, 17:45 PM
Land Rover has unveiled the Defender 130 Outbound globally. It is the latest addition to the Defender family. The SUV was already being sold as 90, 110, V8 and 130. 
Land Rover has unveiled the Defender 130 Outbound globally. It is the latest addition to the Defender family. The SUV was already being sold as 90, 110, V8 and 130. 
Land Rover has unveiled the Defender 130 Outbound globally. It is the latest addition to the Defender family. The SUV was already being sold as 90, 110, V8 and 130. 
Land Rover has unveiled the Defender 130 Outbound globally. It is the latest addition to the Defender family. The SUV was already being sold as 90, 110, V8 and 130. 
Land Rover Defender 130 Outbound comes in a 5-seater configuration. This has been done so that the customers can pack in stuff that they might need while doing serious off-roading.
Land Rover Defender 130 Outbound comes in a 5-seater configuration. This has been done so that the customers can pack in stuff that they might need while doing serious off-roading.
Land Rover Defender 130 Outbound comes in a 5-seater configuration. This has been done so that the customers can pack in stuff that they might need while doing serious off-roading.
Land Rover Defender 130 Outbound comes in a 5-seater configuration. This has been done so that the customers can pack in stuff that they might need while doing serious off-roading.
Land Rover Defender 130 Outbound is finished in Shadow Atlas Matt colour scheme. The 20-inch wheels are finished in Gloss Black.
Land Rover Defender 130 Outbound is finished in Shadow Atlas Matt colour scheme. The 20-inch wheels are finished in Gloss Black.
Land Rover Defender 130 Outbound is finished in Shadow Atlas Matt colour scheme. The 20-inch wheels are finished in Gloss Black.
Land Rover Defender 130 Outbound is finished in Shadow Atlas Matt colour scheme. The 20-inch wheels are finished in Gloss Black.

For clients who need superior scratch resistance, Land Rover is offering Satin Protective Film with the Land Rover Defender 130 Outbound.
For clients who need superior scratch resistance, Land Rover is offering Satin Protective Film with the Land Rover Defender 130 Outbound.
For clients who need superior scratch resistance, Land Rover is offering Satin Protective Film with the Land Rover Defender 130 Outbound.
For clients who need superior scratch resistance, Land Rover is offering Satin Protective Film with the Land Rover Defender 130 Outbound.
Customers can choose between two interior materials. There is full Windsor leather or durable Resist fabric, All are finished in Ebony, with an Ebony Morzine headliner, Robustec veneer and Defender’s signature cross-car beam in Satin Black Powder Coat Brushed finish.
Customers can choose between two interior materials. There is full Windsor leather or durable Resist fabric, All are finished in Ebony, with an Ebony Morzine headliner, Robustec veneer and Defender's signature cross-car beam in Satin Black Powder Coat Brushed finish.
Customers can choose between two interior materials. There is full Windsor leather or durable Resist fabric, All are finished in Ebony, with an Ebony Morzine headliner, Robustec veneer and Defender’s signature cross-car beam in Satin Black Powder Coat Brushed finish.
Customers can choose between two interior materials. There is full Windsor leather or durable Resist fabric, All are finished in Ebony, with an Ebony Morzine headliner, Robustec veneer and Defender’s signature cross-car beam in Satin Black Powder Coat Brushed finish.
Defender 130 Outbound is available with P400 petrol and D300 diesel Ingenium power. Both feature Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology for optimum performance and efficiency.
Defender 130 Outbound is available with P400 petrol and D300 diesel Ingenium power. Both feature Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology for optimum performance and efficiency.
Defender 130 Outbound is available with P400 petrol and D300 diesel Ingenium power. Both feature Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology for optimum performance and efficiency.
Defender 130 Outbound is available with P400 petrol and D300 diesel Ingenium power. Both feature Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology for optimum performance and efficiency.
There is also 4x4 system with Terrain Response System. Moreover, the SUV is equipped with Electronic Air Suspension and Adaptive Dynamics are fitted as standard.
There is also 4x4 system with Terrain Response System. Moreover, the SUV is equipped with Electronic Air Suspension and Adaptive Dynamics are fitted as standard.
There is also 4x4 system with Terrain Response System. Moreover, the SUV is equipped with Electronic Air Suspension and Adaptive Dynamics are fitted as standard.
There is also 4x4 system with Terrain Response System. Moreover, the SUV is equipped with Electronic Air Suspension and Adaptive Dynamics are fitted as standard.
The electronic air suspension allows up to 430 mm of articulation and up to 900 mm of wading.
The electronic air suspension allows up to 430 mm of articulation and up to 900 mm of wading.
The electronic air suspension allows up to 430 mm of articulation and up to 900 mm of wading.
The electronic air suspension allows up to 430 mm of articulation and up to 900 mm of wading.
Durable rubber floor matting can be folded down to protect the bumper when loading bulky or heavy equipment such as bikes or suitcases. 
Durable rubber floor matting can be folded down to protect the bumper when loading bulky or heavy equipment such as bikes or suitcases. 
Durable rubber floor matting can be folded down to protect the bumper when loading bulky or heavy equipment such as bikes or suitcases. 
Durable rubber floor matting can be folded down to protect the bumper when loading bulky or heavy equipment such as bikes or suitcases. 
Fuji White, Santorini Black, Carpathian Grey and Eiger Grey make up the colour palette, while the rear signature panels and D-pillar are finished in body colour. 
Fuji White, Santorini Black, Carpathian Grey and Eiger Grey make up the colour palette, while the rear signature panels and D-pillar are finished in body colour. 
Fuji White, Santorini Black, Carpathian Grey and Eiger Grey make up the colour palette, while the rear signature panels and D-pillar are finished in body colour. 
Fuji White, Santorini Black, Carpathian Grey and Eiger Grey make up the colour palette, while the rear signature panels and D-pillar are finished in body colour. 
There are no changes to the lighting elements.
There are no changes to the lighting elements.
There are no changes to the lighting elements.
There are no changes to the lighting elements.
First Published Date: 27 Apr 2023, 17:45 PM IST
