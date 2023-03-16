In pics: Volkswagen ID.2 concept EV will have a driving range of 450 km
Volkswagen has unveiled the concept version of its upcoming ID.2. It is an electric hatchback that will have front wheel drive and a WLTP-claimed range of 450 km.
Volkswagen has unveiled the ID.2 Concept. The production-spec version is expected to hit the Europen market in 2025.
The The ID.2 is a front-wheel drive electric hatchback.
The ID.2 is based on the MEB entry platform.
The MEB platform is essentially an electric skateboard platform. So, the wheels are placed on the corners while the floorboard consists of the battery pack.
The ID.2 will have a driving range of up to 450 km on a single charge.
The ID.2 will come with innovative technological features such as Travel Assist, IQ.LIGHT or Electric Vehicle Route Planner and a new Volkswagen design language
The dashboard gets two screens. There is a digital driver's display while the other one is larger and is a touchscreen infotainment system.
It seems like Volkswagen will be updating the user interface of the infotainment system as well.
One of the easter egg that Volkswagen has implemented is the Play button on the accelerator while the brake pedal gets a pause button.
Volkswagen is aiming to have a starting price of less than 25,000 euros for the ID.2,
The electric motor on the ID.2 will be able to produce 226 Ps.
First Published Date: 16 Mar 2023, 11:37 AM IST
