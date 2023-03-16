HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: Volkswagen Id.2 Concept Ev Will Have A Driving Range Of 450 Km

In pics: Volkswagen ID.2 concept EV will have a driving range of 450 km

Volkswagen has unveiled the concept version of its upcoming ID.2. It is an electric hatchback that will have front wheel drive and a WLTP-claimed range of 450 km. 
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Mar 2023, 11:37 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Volkswagen has unveiled the ID.2 Concept. The production-spec version is expected to hit the Europen market in 2025.
1/11
Volkswagen has unveiled the ID.2 Concept. The production-spec version is expected to hit the Europen market in 2025.
Volkswagen has unveiled the ID.2 Concept. The production-spec version is expected to hit the Europen market in 2025.
Volkswagen has unveiled the ID.2 Concept. The production-spec version is expected to hit the Europen market in 2025.
The The ID.2 is a front-wheel drive electric hatchback. 
2/11
The The ID.2 is a front-wheel drive electric hatchback. 
The The ID.2 is a front-wheel drive electric hatchback. 
The The ID.2 is a front-wheel drive electric hatchback. 
The ID.2 is based on the MEB entry platform. 
3/11
The ID.2 is based on the MEB entry platform. 
The ID.2 is based on the MEB entry platform. 
The ID.2 is based on the MEB entry platform. 

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Volkswagen Id.4 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Id.4
₹50 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Skoda Enyaq (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Skoda Enyaq
| Electric | Automatic
₹50 - 55 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Jaguar Epace (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Jaguar Epace
1999 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹50 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mg 5 Estate (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mg 5 Estate
₹50 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra Xuv E9 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Xuv E9
₹50 - 52 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz C-class (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Mercedes-benz C-class
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹50.01 - 51.74 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
The MEB platform is essentially an electric skateboard platform. So, the wheels are placed on the corners while the floorboard consists of the battery pack. 
4/11
The MEB platform is essentially an electric skateboard platform. So, the wheels are placed on the corners while the floorboard consists of the battery pack. 
The MEB platform is essentially an electric skateboard platform. So, the wheels are placed on the corners while the floorboard consists of the battery pack. 
The MEB platform is essentially an electric skateboard platform. So, the wheels are placed on the corners while the floorboard consists of the battery pack. 
The ID.2 will have a driving range of up to 450 km on a single charge. 
5/11
The ID.2 will have a driving range of up to 450 km on a single charge. 
The ID.2 will have a driving range of up to 450 km on a single charge. 
The ID.2 will have a driving range of up to 450 km on a single charge. 
The ID.2  will come with innovative technological features such as Travel Assist, IQ.LIGHT or Electric Vehicle Route Planner and a new Volkswagen design language
6/11
The ID.2  will come with innovative technological features such as Travel Assist, IQ.LIGHT or Electric Vehicle Route Planner and a new Volkswagen design language
The ID.2  will come with innovative technological features such as Travel Assist, IQ.LIGHT or Electric Vehicle Route Planner and a new Volkswagen design language
The ID.2  will come with innovative technological features such as Travel Assist, IQ.LIGHT or Electric Vehicle Route Planner and a new Volkswagen design language
The dashboard gets two screens. There is a digital driver's display while the other one is larger and is a touchscreen infotainment system. 
7/11
The dashboard gets two screens. There is a digital driver's display while the other one is larger and is a touchscreen infotainment system. 
The dashboard gets two screens. There is a digital driver's display while the other one is larger and is a touchscreen infotainment system. 
The dashboard gets two screens. There is a digital driver's display while the other one is larger and is a touchscreen infotainment system. 
It seems like Volkswagen will be updating the user interface of the infotainment system as well. 
8/11
It seems like Volkswagen will be updating the user interface of the infotainment system as well. 
It seems like Volkswagen will be updating the user interface of the infotainment system as well. 
It seems like Volkswagen will be updating the user interface of the infotainment system as well. 
One of the easter egg that Volkswagen has implemented is the Play button on the accelerator while the brake pedal gets a pause button.
9/11
One of the easter egg that Volkswagen has implemented is the Play button on the accelerator while the brake pedal gets a pause button.
One of the easter egg that Volkswagen has implemented is the Play button on the accelerator while the brake pedal gets a pause button.
One of the easter egg that Volkswagen has implemented is the Play button on the accelerator while the brake pedal gets a pause button.
Volkswagen is aiming to have a starting price of less than 25,000 euros for the ID.2,
10/11
Volkswagen is aiming to have a starting price of less than 25,000 euros for the ID.2,
Volkswagen is aiming to have a starting price of less than 25,000 euros for the ID.2,
Volkswagen is aiming to have a starting price of less than 25,000 euros for the ID.2,
The electric motor on the ID.2 will be able to produce 226 Ps. 
11/11
The electric motor on the ID.2 will be able to produce 226 Ps. 
The electric motor on the ID.2 will be able to produce 226 Ps. 
The electric motor on the ID.2 will be able to produce 226 Ps. 
First Published Date: 16 Mar 2023, 11:37 AM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen electric vehicles EV ID.2
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
87% OFF
AutokraftZ Black Uv Sunblock protection with thumb hole Arm sleeves for unisex_2
Rs. 77 Rs. 599
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city