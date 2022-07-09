In pics: TVS Ronin first ride review
TVS Ronin packs a powerful 225.9 cc single-cyl engine which churns out close to 20 bhp of power and 20 Nm of peak torque.
The pricing for the TVS Ronin starts from ₹1.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
With strong low-end and mid-range response, the 225 cc unit on the Ronin feels quick, not just for the city but also on open highways.
Ronin has a unique identity, it's like it packs in all the right classic elements and infuses it with modernity plus a pinch of chemical X.
TVS Ronin is an all-new product from the Hosur-based automaker.
Step on the rider's seat and you can't help admiring its offset, scrambler-inspired single digital cluster on the Ronin.
Adjustable levers on the TVS Ronin are first-in-segment feature.
