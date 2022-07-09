HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: Tvs Ronin First Ride Review

In pics: TVS Ronin first ride review

TVS Ronin packs a powerful 225.9 cc single-cyl engine which churns out close to 20 bhp of power and 20 Nm of peak torque. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Jul 2022, 05:38 PM
The pricing for the TVS Ronin starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.49 lakh (ex-showroom). 
1/6
The pricing for the TVS Ronin starts from 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom). 
The pricing for the TVS Ronin starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.49 lakh (ex-showroom). 
The pricing for the TVS Ronin starts from 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom). 
With strong low-end and mid-range response, the 225 cc unit on the Ronin feels quick, not just for the city but also on open highways.
2/6
With strong low-end and mid-range response, the 225 cc unit on the Ronin feels quick, not just for the city but also on open highways.
With strong low-end and mid-range response, the 225 cc unit on the Ronin feels quick, not just for the city but also on open highways.
With strong low-end and mid-range response, the 225 cc unit on the Ronin feels quick, not just for the city but also on open highways.
Ronin has a unique identity, it's like it packs in all the right classic elements and infuses it with modernity plus a pinch of chemical X.
3/6
Ronin has a unique identity, it's like it packs in all the right classic elements and infuses it with modernity plus a pinch of chemical X.
Ronin has a unique identity, it's like it packs in all the right classic elements and infuses it with modernity plus a pinch of chemical X.
Ronin has a unique identity, it's like it packs in all the right classic elements and infuses it with modernity plus a pinch of chemical X.
TVS Ronin is an all-new product from the Hosur-based automaker. 
4/6
TVS Ronin is an all-new product from the Hosur-based automaker. 
TVS Ronin is an all-new product from the Hosur-based automaker. 
TVS Ronin is an all-new product from the Hosur-based automaker. 

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Tvs Zeppelin R (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tvs Zeppelin R
₹1.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Tvs Creon (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tvs Creon
₹1.2 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 Fi E100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 Fi E100
₹1.2 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes
₹1.2 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Honda Pcx160 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Pcx160
₹1.2 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Suzuki Burgman Electric (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Suzuki Burgman Electric
₹1.2 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Step on the rider's seat and you can't help admiring its offset, scrambler-inspired single digital cluster on the Ronin. 
5/6
Step on the rider's seat and you can't help admiring its offset, scrambler-inspired single digital cluster on the Ronin. 
Step on the rider's seat and you can't help admiring its offset, scrambler-inspired single digital cluster on the Ronin. 
Step on the rider's seat and you can't help admiring its offset, scrambler-inspired single digital cluster on the Ronin. 
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
Adjustable levers on the TVS Ronin are first-in-segment feature. 
6/6
Adjustable levers on the TVS Ronin are first-in-segment feature. 
Adjustable levers on the TVS Ronin are first-in-segment feature. 
Adjustable levers on the TVS Ronin are first-in-segment feature. 
First Published Date: 09 Jul 2022, 05:38 PM IST
TAGS: TVS TVS Motor Company TVS Ronin Ronin review Ronin review images
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Radar-adaptive cruise control on bikes? Honda looks to offer high-end technology
File photo used for representational purpose.
Japan's ageing population rekindles romance with bikes. Here's why
File photo: A member of the media films ROBO-01, a concept car by Baidu electric vehicle (EV) arm Jidu Auto, which is displayed during a media preview before its debut, in Beijing.
China may extend tax exemptions on EVs, boost pre-owned car mkt. Here's the plan
Veejay Nakra of Mahindra & Mahindra is confident of Scorpio-N finding scores of takers while admitting that lessons have been learnt from yawning delivery timelines of other popular models from the OEM.
Scorpio vs Scorpio-N: Why Mahindra opted for a two-pronged SUV sting strategy
File photo of an Ola Electric scooter
‘Why should you not be penalised?’: Govt to Ola Electric & others over EV fires

Trending this Week

KEEWAY India announces the price for its new V-Twin Cruiser: K-Light 250V
Keeway K-Light 250V cruiser launched at 2.89 lakh, rivals Royal Enfield bikes
Hero Electric is making Optima and NYX electric scooters at Mahindra's Pithampur plant.
Hero Electric rolls out e-scooters from Mahindra's Pithampur plant
Toyota Motor has hiked the price of Fortuner SUV and Innova Crysta MPV from July.
Toyota Fortuner, Innova Crysta prices hiked. Check new price list
TVS iQube electric scooter offers 100 km of range on a single charge, the top-of-line ST version offers 140 km of range.
TVS iQube electric scooter breaks all previous sales records in June'22
The latest Mahindra Scorpio-N has made a fan following not just in India, but worldwide.
Watch Pakistanis go gaga over Mahindra Scorpio-N, ‘it's better than Fortuner’

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Volvo factory to help world-leading carmaker Slovakia shift to EVs
Volvo factory to help world-leading carmaker Slovakia shift to EVs
Hero Dirt Biking Challenge announced, here's how you can participate
Hero Dirt Biking Challenge announced, here's how you can participate
TVS Ronin urban cruiser is here: Top 5 facts
TVS Ronin urban cruiser is here: Top 5 facts
TVS Ronin first ride review: Samurai with no master
TVS Ronin first ride review: Samurai with no master
Tata cars to cost more from today. Here's by how much
Tata cars to cost more from today. Here's by how much

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city